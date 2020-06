Amenities

Pre-War Elevator 2 bedroom apartment located on beautiful tree-lined block in Morningside Heights. This apartment features a separate eat-in windowed kitchen with modern full sized appliances, a dishwasher and a microwave with terracotta tiled floors. Spacious living room that can be used as a 3rd bedroo . Two equal sized split bedrooms both with northern exposure. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Modern white tiled bathroom. There is a live in Superintendent and a laundry room in the basement. Charming tree lined block, just steps to Columbia. Close to both Morningside and Riverside Parks! Easy walk to transportation. StoneCrest1140