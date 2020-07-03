All apartments in New York
383 Convent Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

383 Convent Ave

383 Convent Avenue · (646) 369-4810
Location

383 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
-This Apartment can be rented Deposit FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again!! Please ask the leasing agent for more info on Rhino-

Location: Convent Ave. Between W 146th St. / W 147th St.
Subway: Close to 1 Train @ W145th St. or A,B,C,D Train @ W 145th St.

The city never sleeps and neither does the rental market! Don't miss out to have your perfect home.

Call today for a showing, you wont be sorry tomorrow!

Apartment Features:

-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Renovated Bathroom
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Hardwood Flooring
-Heat/Hot Water Included
-Close to 1 Train @ W145th St. or A,B,C,D Train @ W 145th St.

If this is the perfect apartment, lets see it! Give me a call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Convent Ave have any available units?
383 Convent Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Convent Ave have?
Some of 383 Convent Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Convent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
383 Convent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Convent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 383 Convent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 383 Convent Ave offer parking?
No, 383 Convent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 383 Convent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Convent Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Convent Ave have a pool?
No, 383 Convent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 383 Convent Ave have accessible units?
No, 383 Convent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Convent Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Convent Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
