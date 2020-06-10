344 West 49th Street

Amenities

Video Tour Available.

Cool, artsy, and convenient best describes your new lifestyle in this sunny and quiet home located in the Theater District. This gorgeous home in a beautiful pre-war building has just been renovated to the highest standards with great attention to detail. Some of the details include an extra deep bath tub with lumbar support, Jonathan Browning-designed kitchen cabinet pulls, whose brushed-nickel finish is mirrored throughout the apartment, the over-sized Robern medicine cabinet with electrical outlets built in, and many more. When you walk in you are greeted with a large living and dining area, high ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, a large custom built closet, and southern exposure with abundant light. A quiet and sunny bedroom with southern exposure also features a large custom built closet. Easy and fast application process.No board approval.



Located on a beautiful tree-lined block in the Theater District, the home is perfectly positioned, close to public transportation with multiple subway and bus lines, shopping, and great restaurants. The beautiful elevator building has a live-in super, card operated central laundry room, a bike storage room, video security, and a furnished and landscaped roof deck with amazing panoramic city views. The live-in superintendent accepts packages. It is in close proximity to the Hudson River, Central Park, Time Warner Center, and Rockefeller Center. You really need to see this home to understand how special it is! Pet friendly.