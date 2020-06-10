All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

344 West 49th Street

344 West 49th Street · (212) 317-7828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4G · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Video Tour Available.
Cool, artsy, and convenient best describes your new lifestyle in this sunny and quiet home located in the Theater District. This gorgeous home in a beautiful pre-war building has just been renovated to the highest standards with great attention to detail. Some of the details include an extra deep bath tub with lumbar support, Jonathan Browning-designed kitchen cabinet pulls, whose brushed-nickel finish is mirrored throughout the apartment, the over-sized Robern medicine cabinet with electrical outlets built in, and many more. When you walk in you are greeted with a large living and dining area, high ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, a large custom built closet, and southern exposure with abundant light. A quiet and sunny bedroom with southern exposure also features a large custom built closet. Easy and fast application process.No board approval.

Located on a beautiful tree-lined block in the Theater District, the home is perfectly positioned, close to public transportation with multiple subway and bus lines, shopping, and great restaurants. The beautiful elevator building has a live-in super, card operated central laundry room, a bike storage room, video security, and a furnished and landscaped roof deck with amazing panoramic city views. The live-in superintendent accepts packages. It is in close proximity to the Hudson River, Central Park, Time Warner Center, and Rockefeller Center. You really need to see this home to understand how special it is! Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 West 49th Street have any available units?
344 West 49th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 West 49th Street have?
Some of 344 West 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 344 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 344 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 344 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 344 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
