All apartments in New York
Find more places like 301 West 110th Street 4S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
301 West 110th Street 4S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

301 West 110th Street 4S

301 West 110th Street · (646) 305-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

301 West 110th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4S · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Super spacious 2 bedroom which can easily be flexed to a 3rd bedroom, nursery, den or office space. This lovely unit has Park and Cathedral views from both bedrooms as well as the living room. Wake up, relax and also entertain in this beautiful high-rise with high ceilings and generously sized windows that bring in an abundance of natural sunlight. The kitchen itself has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove, a ton of space for meal preparation and has a great dining area located right beside it in the large living room. This unit has plentiful space for storage with extra wide closets, one in each bedroom, the living room and the hallway. The sizeable bathroom features great lighting and a full size tub and shower. Beside the bathroom is the vanity area equipped with its own sink. This one of a kind unit is located in one of the most desirable condominiums that line Central Park. Located exactly on the northwest corner of Central Park, the building (part of three), has been suitably named, Towers on the Park.The exclusive building features a 24 hour concierge/doorman for guest arrival announcements, deliveries, and daily mail and package retrievals. For entertaining, there is a grand community room conveniently located on the first floor for group activities, parties and meetings. For your food shopping convenience, there is a Supermarket located in the building, also close to Whole Foods. In addition there is a Starbucks across the street as well as a dry cleaner. Beyond the building amenities, this neighborhood is fantastic! There are a TON of great shops and fine restaurants just steps away. Located across the street from the building is the North Woods area of Central Park. The North Woods is regarded as the most peaceful and impressive areas of the park, offering a version of the Adirondack Mountains here in the city. Also nearby is Columbia University, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and St. Lukes Hospital. Transp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 110th Street 4S have any available units?
301 West 110th Street 4S has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 110th Street 4S have?
Some of 301 West 110th Street 4S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 110th Street 4S currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 110th Street 4S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 110th Street 4S pet-friendly?
No, 301 West 110th Street 4S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 West 110th Street 4S offer parking?
Yes, 301 West 110th Street 4S offers parking.
Does 301 West 110th Street 4S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West 110th Street 4S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 110th Street 4S have a pool?
No, 301 West 110th Street 4S does not have a pool.
Does 301 West 110th Street 4S have accessible units?
No, 301 West 110th Street 4S does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 110th Street 4S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 West 110th Street 4S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 West 110th Street 4S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity