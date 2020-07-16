301 West 110th Street 4S

Amenities

Welcome Home! Super spacious 2 bedroom which can easily be flexed to a 3rd bedroom, nursery, den or office space. This lovely unit has Park and Cathedral views from both bedrooms as well as the living room. Wake up, relax and also entertain in this beautiful high-rise with high ceilings and generously sized windows that bring in an abundance of natural sunlight. The kitchen itself has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove, a ton of space for meal preparation and has a great dining area located right beside it in the large living room. This unit has plentiful space for storage with extra wide closets, one in each bedroom, the living room and the hallway. The sizeable bathroom features great lighting and a full size tub and shower. Beside the bathroom is the vanity area equipped with its own sink. This one of a kind unit is located in one of the most desirable condominiums that line Central Park. Located exactly on the northwest corner of Central Park, the building (part of three), has been suitably named, Towers on the Park.The exclusive building features a 24 hour concierge/doorman for guest arrival announcements, deliveries, and daily mail and package retrievals. For entertaining, there is a grand community room conveniently located on the first floor for group activities, parties and meetings. For your food shopping convenience, there is a Supermarket located in the building, also close to Whole Foods. In addition there is a Starbucks across the street as well as a dry cleaner. Beyond the building amenities, this neighborhood is fantastic! There are a TON of great shops and fine restaurants just steps away. Located across the street from the building is the North Woods area of Central Park. The North Woods is regarded as the most peaceful and impressive areas of the park, offering a version of the Adirondack Mountains here in the city. Also nearby is Columbia University, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and St. Lukes Hospital. Transp