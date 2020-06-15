All apartments in New York
25 East 77th Street

25 East 77th Street · (212) 893-1434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$70,000

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Live at The Mark! Be pampered like a Royal on Manhattan's prime Upper East Side with 5-star service, modern amenities and pre-war charm, with Central Park right outside your door. This stunning corner 3 bed 3.5 bath (currently set up as a 2 bed + spacious den with elegant office) features southeast exposures, iconic city views and the thrill of Jacques Grange design in a superb privately owned residence which may be enjoyed short term or long.Features include an expansive corner living room with coffer ceilings and herringbone wood floors, windowed kitchen created by Piero Lissoni for Boffi, Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine cooler and appliances by Gaggenau and Miele. The primary king-sized suite features a spa-like bath with floor to ceiling white marble slab walls, Lefroy Brooks fittings and a mirrored TV in the vanity. The other 2 grand suites offer superb custom closets en-suite baths and beautiful light, plus there is a chic Jacque Grange signature designed powder room... even your most majestic guests will be impressed. This residence is privately owned and can be delivered turnkey with every convenience needed to move right in, please note restaurant and hotel services may be temporarily interrupted, call today for details as dates book up in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East 77th Street have any available units?
25 East 77th Street has a unit available for $70,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 East 77th Street have?
Some of 25 East 77th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, doorman, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 25 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 25 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
