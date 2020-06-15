25 East 77th Street

Amenities

Live at The Mark! Be pampered like a Royal on Manhattan's prime Upper East Side with 5-star service, modern amenities and pre-war charm, with Central Park right outside your door. This stunning corner 3 bed 3.5 bath (currently set up as a 2 bed + spacious den with elegant office) features southeast exposures, iconic city views and the thrill of Jacques Grange design in a superb privately owned residence which may be enjoyed short term or long.Features include an expansive corner living room with coffer ceilings and herringbone wood floors, windowed kitchen created by Piero Lissoni for Boffi, Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine cooler and appliances by Gaggenau and Miele. The primary king-sized suite features a spa-like bath with floor to ceiling white marble slab walls, Lefroy Brooks fittings and a mirrored TV in the vanity. The other 2 grand suites offer superb custom closets en-suite baths and beautiful light, plus there is a chic Jacque Grange signature designed powder room... even your most majestic guests will be impressed. This residence is privately owned and can be delivered turnkey with every convenience needed to move right in, please note restaurant and hotel services may be temporarily interrupted, call today for details as dates book up in advance.