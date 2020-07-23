225 East 39th St. 08D

Amenities

Enjoy a view of the New York City Skyline. - Property Id: 256995



1 month owner pays, 4 month free. (Accommodate virtual tour and WhatsApp). Net effective price advertised. Gross price $7220. Spectacular 2 bedroom with breathtaking wall of windows in the living room showcasing panoramic views of the New York City skyline. A large chef's kitchen includes stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, the apartment also features an in-unit washer/dryer, wood flooring throughout. This building contains some of the top class amenities including roof top pool, fitness and yoga centers, hot tub, children play room, 24/7 concierge and so much more. Located in the heart of east Midtown, it is in walking distance from some of the top eating, dining and shopping places and beautiful parks.

