Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

225 East 39th St. 08D

225 E 39th St · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 08D · Avail. now

$6,189

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Enjoy a view of the New York City Skyline. - Property Id: 256995

1 month owner pays, 4 month free. (Accommodate virtual tour and WhatsApp). Net effective price advertised. Gross price $7220. Spectacular 2 bedroom with breathtaking wall of windows in the living room showcasing panoramic views of the New York City skyline. A large chef's kitchen includes stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, the apartment also features an in-unit washer/dryer, wood flooring throughout. This building contains some of the top class amenities including roof top pool, fitness and yoga centers, hot tub, children play room, 24/7 concierge and so much more. Located in the heart of east Midtown, it is in walking distance from some of the top eating, dining and shopping places and beautiful parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-east-39th-st.-new-york-ny-unit-08d/256995
Property Id 256995

(RLNE5939998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 39th St. 08D have any available units?
225 East 39th St. 08D has a unit available for $6,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 39th St. 08D have?
Some of 225 East 39th St. 08D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 39th St. 08D currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 39th St. 08D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 39th St. 08D pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 08D is pet friendly.
Does 225 East 39th St. 08D offer parking?
No, 225 East 39th St. 08D does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 39th St. 08D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 08D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 39th St. 08D have a pool?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 08D has a pool.
Does 225 East 39th St. 08D have accessible units?
No, 225 East 39th St. 08D does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 39th St. 08D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 08D has units with dishwashers.
