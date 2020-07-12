/
/
/
east village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
210 Apartments for rent in East Village, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:52am
3 Units Available
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,900
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
245 East 11th Street is located at 245 East 11th Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 245 East 11th Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
315 East 12th Street
315 East 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st. This recently renovated one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a well-maintained, pre-war building. Four north-facing windows provide an ample amount of natural light.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
93 Avenue B 2R
93 Avenue B, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
4 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE EAST VILLAGE! - Property Id: 318323 4 bedroom with 2 and a half bathrooms with a beautiful roof top.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Avenue D
101 Avenue D, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN PRIME EAST VILLAGE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311740 AWESOME ALCOVE STUDIO LOFT with Condo-like finishes in a LUXURY building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
751 E 6th St
751 E 6th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,384
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 2BED IN PRIME EAST VILLAGE NO FEE - Property Id: 311898 With thoughtful layouts and highly designed kitchen and bathroom finishes, every detail at the newly constructed Niko has been carefully considered.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
437 E 12th St
437 East 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
UNIQUE 1 Bedroom in PRIME East Village NO FEE! - Property Id: 311143 True 1-Bedroom with windows and closets in every room. Quiet, tree-lined block in the East Village nearby to transportation, restaurants, nightlife, and shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Avenue C
27 Avenue C, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,275
UNIQUE STUDIO IN EAST VILLAGE NO FEE! - Property Id: 306856 This is a NO FEE APARTMENT STUDIO!!! We Are Offering a 1 Month OP AND 6 Weeks Free on a 12 Month Lease (All OP's Are Paid at Lease Signing AND 6 Weeks Free Starting in the 2nd
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Saint Marks Pl 5
90 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
SPACIOUS BRAND NEW APARTMENT, TRUE 3 BDR 1 BATH - Property Id: 281468 BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GUT RENOVATED TRUE 3 BDR APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE EAST VILLAGE. THE APARTMENT IS UNDER GUT RENOVATION AND WILL BE READY SOON.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
170 2nd Ave 10
170 2nd Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$33,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1BR IN THE HEART OF EAST VILLAG/ DOORMAN - Property Id: 241636 NO FEE! GORGEOUS 1 BDR, FULLY RENOVATED AND VERY SPACIOUS IN A WELL MAINTAINED DOORMAN BUILDING IN THE HEART OF THE EAST VILLAGE.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 East 7th street 3R
11 E 7th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
801 sqft
East Village 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 127228 2 BEDROOM**AMAZING DEAL WONT LAST**GREAT LOCATION: EAST VILLAGE** This is a true 2 bedroom located in the heart of the East Village.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
166 2ND AVE C
166 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,015
1 Bedroom
Ask
studio, with 24/7 doorman in the East village - Property Id: 297804 Charming and bright Studio apartment, with incredible views of the city.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
372 E 10th St
372 East 10th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1BR Brand New Apartment in the East Village - Property Id: 180185 This is a beautiful luxury apartment located in East Village. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180185 Property Id 180185 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5825183)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
195 E 2nd St
195 East 2nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Beautiful high class apartment! - Property Id: 178184 This 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Easter Village and flooded with natural light and is outfitted with contemporary finishes. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
224 E 12th St 3A
224 East 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
An Elegant 1BR Apartment with Roof Deck! - Property Id: 180242 A 1 bedroom apartment with a beautiful roof deck view! Contact me to view today Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 First Avenue
202 1st Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
A Ravishing 2 BR Apartment! - Property Id: 180825 This 2 bedroom apartment (convertible to 3 bedrooms) features a den, eat-in-kitchen, and bathroom. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 E 10th St
210 East 10th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
A Outstanding 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 180880 This is a 2 bedroom apartment features marble-tiled bathrooms, granite-tiled kitchen with dishwasher and more! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 E 12th St 8
504 East 12th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun Soaked 2BR in the East Village - Property Id: 210708 Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City) *1 MONTH FEE This is an amazing 2BR apartment in the East Village.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
23 East 5th
23 East 5th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
2400 sqft
Strategically located, in the heart of Panama City adjacent to tons of restaurants and bars full of action, Shopping Mall, Convention Center, movie theaters, casino, parks, world famous Cinta Costera, in a prime modern metropolitan area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
518 E 6th St
518 East 6th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
568 sqft
Exclusive Listing! New to the market - the current tenants have not even vacated yet. Secure this apartment before the current tenants leaves! This prime East Village apartment is a one bedroom with many fine prewar details.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
174 1st Ave
174 1st Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
Renovated 4 Bedroom
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
117 E 7th St
117 East 7th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
Please Reach Out to Request Video Tour & Floor Plan. 3D Virtual Tour Available on Listing Page. 2 Month of Free Rent Being Offered. Net Effective Rent Advertised Welcome to 117 East 7th Street ? Redefining The East Village Rental Experience.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
87 St Marks Place
87 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY
Studio
$3,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Not to be missed! Take a look at this gut renovated studio with private outdoor space located at 87-89 St Marks Place and First Avenue. The studio is one flight up, faces the back building - incredibly quiet and is drenched in sunlight.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
425 East 13th Street
425 E 13th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to rent in one of the best buildings in the East Village. This quiet and bright apartment, with floor to ceiling windows, offers you tremendously quiet north and east light with stunning courtyard views.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
318 East 9th Street
318 East 9th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Fantastic opportunity for a two-bedroom in a lovely prewar building in the heart of the East Village! -Rent stabilized!- This spacious apartment features beautifully stained hardwood floors, windowed kitchen, and a subway-tiled bathroom with cast
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJCliffside Park, NJRidgefield, NJKearny, NJ