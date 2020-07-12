/
nomad
1125 Apartments for rent in NoMad, New York, NY
$
36 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,110
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,800
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
35 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,416
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,937
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,977
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
8 Units Available
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,960
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
What makes an apartment your home? Home is synonymous with care. Residents of INSTRATA Lifestyle communities feel cared for because of our attention to detail. INSTRATA's hotel-style amenities reflect a core philosophy of hospitality.
57 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,723
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,520
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,174
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
12 Units Available
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,386
1 Bedroom
$4,457
2 Bedrooms
$6,043
Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea.
1 Unit Available
309 Fifth Ave
309 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,100
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio,24H DM,W/D, Roof deck, Gym, - Property Id: 259196 Condo finishes home, Studio home with washer and dryer, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Bright living area with floor to ceiling windows, Marble bathroom with
1 Unit Available
121 Madison Ave 9B
121 Madison Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,144
3BR (Flex 4) in prime NoMad, Beautifully renovated - Property Id: 285822 No Fee 1Month free Beautifully renovated big 3 BR (flex4) in NoMad. Great size living room with tons of light. Renovated kitchen and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
242 Fifth Avenue
242 5th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,995
Stunning full floor loft is 1,600 square feet, complete with a private balconied master suite. This home has 2 perfectly proportioned bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half designer baths with Calcutta marble.
1 Unit Available
225 East 39th St. 8E
225 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,611
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lets chill in the hot tub - Property Id: 256986 Limited time offer: 4 months free + 1 month owner pays. Net rent advertised on a 28 month lease. Gross price $5380. (Accommodate virtual tours, whatsApp or other).
1 Unit Available
160 Madison Ave PH
160 Madison Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,400
Penthouse with stunning views,W/D,Roof deck,Gym, - Property Id: 125767 Stunning penthouse home with breathtaking views, 2 split bedrooms with wall of windows, 2 gorgeous bathrooms, Chef's kitchen with fine details, Oversized living room with dining
1 Unit Available
55 W 26th St 15 A
55 West 26th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,495
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman building, renovated studio, amenities, - Property Id: 127149 Spacious studio in luxury Doorman building, Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, Marble bathroom with soaking tub, Large living room with wood floors, 24 H
1 Unit Available
120 Madison Ave
120 Madison Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE Huge 1 Bedroom Nomad - Property Id: 232614 Live in this brand new 1 bedroom apartment with decorative fireplace in NoMad! Features open-concept gourmet kitchen with breakfast island, custom cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances,
1 Unit Available
800 Sixth Avenue
800 6th Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,130
This is a listing for a 2 bedroom that has been flexed into a 3 bedroom. The flex wall can be removed if you'd like to rent it as a 2 bedroom.
1 Unit Available
45 East 30th Street
45 E 30th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Video tours available. Available furnished or empty. Washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, wine fridge, central HVAC, Viking stove and range, granite countertops and very quiet (back of the building, only adjacent building used for rug storage).
1 Unit Available
47 W 27th St 4
47 West 27th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,500
A Luxury Residences Apartment! - Property Id: 180180 This is a luxury residence in a Fully Renovated Elevator Loft Building in NoMad. Contact me to view today Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
42-12 28 St
42 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,685
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$2685 studio in Long Island City! If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
1 Unit Available
4 East 30th Street
4 East 30th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
No Fee. 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price $3,000. This spacious two bedroom unit features a large living room with plenty of space for your couch, television, and additional furniture.
1 Unit Available
77 west 24th Street
77 West 24th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny studio, 24 H DM, Gym, Roof deck, Garage, - Property Id: 251691 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251691 Property Id 251691 (RLNE5668397)
1 Unit Available
400 Park Avenue South
400 Park Avenue South, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$39,500
4020 sqft
Virtual Showings are Available on Request.This exquisite Penthouse One at the world-renowned 400 Park Avenue South is now available for rent.
1 Unit Available
28 West 26th Street
28 West 26th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Amazing Location for this renovated one bedroom apartment in a pre- war elevator building that features laundry in the basement and a beautiful roof deck. Apartment features stainless steel appliances and a beautiful marble bath with a spa shower.
1 Unit Available
11 East 29th Street
11 East 29th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Large floor to ceiling windows with Breathtaking views from all the rooms. South, West, East & North views.
1 Unit Available
271 Fifth Avenue
271 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,285
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In order to view this apartment you MUST BE WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES or you will not be admitted. Live on 5th Avenue in this large and newly renovated one bedroom residence.
1 Unit Available
55 West 25th Street
55 West 25th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,770
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHELSEA STUNNER! Gorgeous one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea / Flatiron! This unit is equipped with beautiful windows beaming with light. The apartment has a washer/dryer in unit and is bright and airy.
1 Unit Available
26 West 27th Street
26 W 27th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,195
Gorgeous studio featuring a large eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances including dishwasher and microwave, beautiful herringbone floors, gorgeous decorative fireplace and great sunlight. ...
