Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym game room bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments golf room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community valet service

Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience. The serene lobby is an oasis and features a beautiful sunken garden as its centerpiece. A clean, soothing aesthetic and exquisite finishes are hallmarks of studio, one and two-bedroom residences. Kitchens feature honed grey quartz countertops, polished Porcelanosa ceramic mosaic backsplashes and stainless steel appliances by GE and Fisher & Paykel. Bathrooms have floating vanities and impeccably crafted Kohler fixtures and custom medicine cabinets. The 7 West 21st Street lifestyle extends to an entire floor of amenities centered around a beautiful garden. The incredible amenities include: fitness center and yoga studio, video game room with PlayStation and Xbox, game room with foosball and billiards table, media lounge, residents lounge with catering kitchen and private event space and childrens playroom. Residents can also enjoy a landscaped rooftop terrace with lounge areas, barbecues and large screen TV.