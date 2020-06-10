211 Avenue A

Amenities

*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Closet and window in each bedroom..QUEEN bed fits in each- Stainless Steel Appliances with DISHWASHER- Renovated Stand-up shower- Located on the fifth floorBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Intercom System- Near major Subway and Bus route?two blocks to the L train- Pet Friendly- Great super- One block to the NEW TRADER JOE'S, L train, and TargetDEAL FEATURES:- $3,300 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,600.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval.