All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 Avenue A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:31 PM

211 Avenue A

211 Avenue a · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Closet and window in each bedroom..QUEEN bed fits in each- Stainless Steel Appliances with DISHWASHER- Renovated Stand-up shower- Located on the fifth floorBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Intercom System- Near major Subway and Bus route?two blocks to the L train- Pet Friendly- Great super- One block to the NEW TRADER JOE'S, L train, and TargetDEAL FEATURES:- $3,300 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,600.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Avenue A have any available units?
211 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Avenue A have?
Some of 211 Avenue A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
211 Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 211 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 211 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 211 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 211 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 211 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 211 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 Avenue A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity