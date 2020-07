Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly accessible elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr concierge accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations. The luxury no-fee rental property is perfectly situated on the Upper West Side steps from Central Park and the transportation hub at 96th Street. Its modern elegance includes a newly renovated lobby, fitness center and resident lounge with terrace. The renovated apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, warm oak plank flooring, sleek kitchens with in-sink garbage disposals and baths with imported Italian tile.