120 Apartments for rent in Wood-Ridge, NJ

Moving to Wood-Ridge

We don't have to be as smart as Malcolm or Frankie to know that with just over a single square mile of total land space in Wood-Ridge, we'll have to include adjacent boroughs in any search for apartments here. Apartment sizes are mainly one to three bedrooms with, three- to four-bedroom single-family homes also on Wood-Ridge's rental market. Townhouses and multiple family houses are other types of property for rent here. The usual suspects -- i.e. credit history, employment proof, and damage deposit -- are needed to rent successfully here.

However, starting to prepare to move to Wood-Ridge as soon as possible is the most important thing to do for a few reasons:

Cost The cost of living here can be substantially higher than the national average and renters only make up about a fifth of the housing market. Ouch! Did that hurt? Sorry, but with Manhattan only a short commute by car, train or bus, you pay for that convenience without having to fork over super high NYC rental rates. That little give and take is more than worth it to most Wood-Ridge folks!

Size

Generally speaking, the rental apartment sizes in New Jersey tend to be at least a little larger than NYC apartments and there are also 3-4 bedroom single family homes for rent in the Wood-Ridge area. So, this adds up to a nice, wide selection of unit sizes -- with one big difference: Studios! Studios aren't very plentiful here, so you'll have to really look to find one, or maybe instead, decide to rent a smaller one-bedroom apartment in the Wood-Ridge area.