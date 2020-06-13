Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

120 Apartments for rent in Wood-Ridge, NJ

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13
$
Wood - Ridge
23 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
Wood - Ridge
1 Unit Available
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Wood-Ridge
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
101 Terrace Ave
101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Studio
$1,125
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12
$
Lodi
Contact for Availability
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
101 Paterson Plank Rd
101 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1368 sqft
No Broker Fee or amenities! 2 BD by Hoboken Path - Property Id: 267856 Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 1368 Sq. Ft. of Space and interior brick. Large Closets and Bathroom. High Ceilings and alot of Windows. Sauna, 24 Hr. Gym and No Amenities Fee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
Garfield
1 Unit Available
40 Malcolm Ave B
40 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Basement - Property Id: 225625 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225625 Property Id 225625 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841416)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
Lodi
1 Unit Available
41 CORABELLE AVE
41 Corabelle Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
!Great Location! second floor apartment. Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in a quite neighborhood. All bedrooms are good size. Many closets and additional storage in attic. Close to Schools and shopping. 5 minutes walk to many bus stops

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
Lodi
1 Unit Available
225 ROOSEVELT AVE
225 Roosevelt Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This 2 Family home is in a quiet corner lot with close proximity to schools, house of worship, shopping, public transportation, and Westmont Station. This well maintained second floor unit has 3 great size bedrooms with 1 Full BTH, LR and Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 15
Carlstadt
1 Unit Available
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Wood-Ridge
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,852
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
$
27 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
City GuideWood-Ridge
Frankie Muniz, best known for playing Malcolm on the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, was born and raised in Wood-Ridge. A kid genius just like his character, Muniz attended Bugg Elementary in Wood-Ridge, where the cute-as-a-bug, future actor/race car driver was doing fourth-grade schoolwork in first grade.

Wood-Ridge is a small borough in the "Garden State" of New Jersey in Bergen County. It's in the New York-Northern New Jersey- Long Island Metro Area (translation: Wood-Ridge is a hop, skip, and a jump to NYC). At only 1.10 square miles in size, this borough is closely connected with its neighbors -- namely, boroughs such as East Rutherford and Hasbrouck Heights.

Moving to Wood-Ridge

We don't have to be as smart as Malcolm or Frankie to know that with just over a single square mile of total land space in Wood-Ridge, we'll have to include adjacent boroughs in any search for apartments here. Apartment sizes are mainly one to three bedrooms with, three- to four-bedroom single-family homes also on Wood-Ridge's rental market. Townhouses and multiple family houses are other types of property for rent here. The usual suspects -- i.e. credit history, employment proof, and damage deposit -- are needed to rent successfully here.

However, starting to prepare to move to Wood-Ridge as soon as possible is the most important thing to do for a few reasons:

Cost The cost of living here can be substantially higher than the national average and renters only make up about a fifth of the housing market. Ouch! Did that hurt? Sorry, but with Manhattan only a short commute by car, train or bus, you pay for that convenience without having to fork over super high NYC rental rates. That little give and take is more than worth it to most Wood-Ridge folks!

Size

Generally speaking, the rental apartment sizes in New Jersey tend to be at least a little larger than NYC apartments and there are also 3-4 bedroom single family homes for rent in the Wood-Ridge area. So, this adds up to a nice, wide selection of unit sizes -- with one big difference: Studios! Studios aren't very plentiful here, so you'll have to really look to find one, or maybe instead, decide to rent a smaller one-bedroom apartment in the Wood-Ridge area.

Neighborhoods in Wood-Ridge

Question: Can a borough of just over one square mile even have neighborhoods? Short Answer: No!

But, there are key areas in Wood-Ridge sectioned off by major roadways:

Moonachie Avenue: Especially in the areas off of Hackensack Street and also off of Highway 17, there are low-rise apartment buildings on Moonachie (Moon over Moonachie?) -- mainly brick, with one to three-bedroom rental units.

Valley Boulevard: The area around Valley Boulevard, Hackensack Street, and 10th Street has some two-bedroom apartments for rent. Some of these buildings feature balconies and underground parking. When you're in this area, stop by Basile Pizzeria for NY style pizza in NJ (thinner crust, lots of toppings!). Alternatively, try the yummy barbecued wings and ribs at Buffalo's Chicken Shack (the name alone makes it worth the trip!).

Hackensack Street and Holbrook Road: If your home-hunting goal is an apt for rent in a multifamily house, this location may be ideal for your search. You'll also find apartment buildings here with one- to three-bedroom rentals.

Highway 17 and Highway 34: The areas surrounding Highways 17 and 34 have a large mix of shops including food markets, delis and grocery stores. Also try Terrace Avenue for more shops and services.

Living in Wood-Ridge

For stores galore, you could always drive, or hop on a bus or train, to NYC for a day of shopping. A wide range of transportation options are used by many folks in Wood-Ridge. Depending where you find your Wood-Ridge area home, you may be able to walk to Woodland Park. This is a popular place to be in nice weather as it has sports fields, playgrounds, and picnic areas. As you settle into life in Wood-Ridge, be sure to attend the borough's Annual Memorial Day Parade at the end of May, and may you have a great life in this great area!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wood-Ridge?
The average rent price for Wood-Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wood-Ridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Wood-Ridge area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wood-Ridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wood-Ridge from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

