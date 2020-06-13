/
/
dobbs ferry
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM
141 Apartments for rent in Dobbs Ferry, NY📍
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Cedar Street
100 Cedar St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
960 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor Condo in sought after Village Green Complex. Beautiful end unit with private patio, renovated kitchen/bath, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy the pool.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
269 Broadway
269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 31
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors.
Results within 1 mile of Dobbs Ferry
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
461 Warburton Avenue
461 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1000 sqft
Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample closets and parking
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
544 Warburton Avenue
544 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
vacant ready to rent -
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 Ashford Avenue
520 Ashford Avenue, Ardsley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1564 sqft
Very bright 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in Ashford Court. This unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Large open floor plan with hardwood floor and bedrooms w/ new sky lights, Laundry in the unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
115 Southside
115 Southside Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom apartment located in the downtown section of Hastings on Hudson, allowing it to be close to shops, parks, & metro north (Across the street). The apartment was renovated 1 year ago.
Results within 5 miles of Dobbs Ferry
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
16 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dobbs Ferry rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,360.
Some of the colleges located in the Dobbs Ferry area include Mercy College, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NY