theater district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:00 PM
1032 Apartments for rent in Theater District, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
80 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,091
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Located at 211 West 56th Street, Carnegie Mews is in the center of New York's premiere neighborhood for entertainment and art- just steps from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the theater district and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,567
1 Bedroom
$3,553
2 Bedrooms
$4,371
Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 W 55th St 8e
145 West 55th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee 1 BR Midtown West - Property Id: 186164 No Fee 1 Bedroom Midtown West Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186164 Property Id 186164 (RLNE5895252)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 W 55th St B11
160 West 55th Street, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,250
3500 sqft
Sun Blasted XL 5BR/3BA in Midtown West_Doorman - Property Id: 301428 Available Immediately~Midtown West ****NO FEE**** This is a massive 5BR/3BA with almost 3,500 square feet of grand, brand new, fully renovated space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
180 WEST 58TH STREET
180 West 58th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1800 sqft
WOW!MASSIVE 1800SQFT 2BR/2BTH/DINING AREA DOORMAN - Property Id: 107763 Up for rent is an absolute palace. This gigantic 2 bed 2 bath with washer dryer in unit is truly one of a kind.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Central Park South 15
240 Central Park South, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,462
1275 sqft
Stunning gut renovation, fireplace,24H DM,No Fee, - Property Id: 208122 Pristine condition, Kingsize 2 bedrooms home, 2 full gorgeous bathrooms with soaking tubs, Very bright corner living room with dining area, Working fireplace rare charm in
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
116 Central Park South
116 Central Park South, New York, NY
Studio
$3,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking in, you'll instantly feel right at home. There is an abundance amount of storage space and a walk in closet that leading into the elegant black and white titled bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
230 West 55th Street
230 West 55th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
980 sqft
Spacious split two bedroom / two bathroom apartment with North, South and Western exposure in full service luxury building located in the heart of Midtown West.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
159 West 53rd Street
159 West 53rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tower 53 high floor furnished Jr. 1 Bedroom with city views. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, windowed bathroom plus four large closets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
236 West 52nd Street
236 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,450
Furnished studio in the heart of Midtown. Rent for 3 months or 1 year. Dark oak hardwood floors. Queen bed, sofa, and chair included. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets along with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 West 47th Street
235 West 47th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Corner unit with balcony,24H DM,Pool,Gym,Garage, - Property Id: 234079 Spacious corner apartment with balcony, Bright living room with wood floors, Windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, King size bedroom with great close space, Gorgeous
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 west 55th street
101 West 55th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Charming classic, huge unit,24 H DM,Gym, - Property Id: 234090 Gut renovated unit, Massive living room with fireplace, Dining room or 3rd bedroom, Large bedrooms with great closet space, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
235 West 56th Street
235 West 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$7,000
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with all new stainless Steel appliances, granite top kitchen, marble bathrooms, queen size bed with top of the line comfortable mattress with Designer Bedding Collection, abundant closet space floor to ceiling
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
250 W. 50th St
250 West 50th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,700
714 sqft
Minimum lease of 30 days. It is Located in the center of the attractive midtown west. Two blocks away from Theater District Times Square, 6 min walk to The shops at Columbus Circle and 8 min walking to Central Park.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
271 W 47
271 West 47th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi. I got graduated and decided to sublease my luxury studio flex apartment in heart of timesquare. I shall post pics soon. You will get free one month rent in the month of January. Its completely furnished. Will be selling off at your price.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
150 West 55th Street
150 West 55th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE FOR BROKERS! In a Jazz Age building known for its famous artistic residents and guests, this overly spacious 4 room/2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is filled with pre-war charm and character.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
53 West 53rd Street
53 W 53rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,500
This elegant south-facing 1-bedroom boasts stunning interior features in a prime Midtown location! Thoughtfully designed by New York-based architect Thierry Despont, this home has a spacious layout, soaring ceilings, wide plank American oak
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
242 West 53rd Street
242 West 53rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Unique layout, Terrace,24H DM, W/D, Pool, Garage, - Property Id: 236333 Pristine condition new home, Massive private terrace, Spacious living room with dining room, Open kitchen with premium appliances, Bright 2 bedrooms with 2 full
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
161 West 54th St
161 West 54th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,000
950 sqft
Fabulous fully furnished live work apartment available. Consisting of a living room office, with desks, internet and cable ready hook up, a queen bedroom, a bathroom and eat-in kitchen. This is a great building, with a Super, doormen and an elevator.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
135 West 58th Street
135 West 58th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Video tour available, please see below ** Unfurnished or fully furnished and impeccably clean Jr one-bedroom apartment with original details and a decorative fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
146 West 57th Street
146 West 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MINT MIDTOWN PIED-A-TERRE!!! NO FEE! Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most elegant buildings in Midtown! This South facing studio will make the perfect home or pied-a-terre.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
123 West 44th Street
123 West 44th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Advertised rent is for lease term of 12 months. Also available short term - please reach out for short term rates.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 West 58th Street
120 West 58th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residence 4B is a fully furnished one bedroom just steps away from Central Park and the Time Warner Center. This great apartment features a renovated kitchen and bathroom, 2 flat screen TVs, and good closet space.
