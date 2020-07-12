/
bowery
1050 Apartments for rent in Bowery, New York, NY
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1085 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,913
1 Bedroom
$3,738
2 Bedrooms
$5,733
Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet.
265 E Houston St
265 E Houston St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 316020 Ideally located in the heart of the Lower East Side, the residences at 265 East Houston are now available for immediate occupancy.
159 Chrystie St 4
159 Chrystie St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
785 sqft
LES - 2 Bedroom with Spacious Layout - Property Id: 309157 Spacious, newly renovated true 2 bedroom apartment. The apartment features 2 queen bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen, ample sunlight and a generous living space.
65 E 3rd St
65 East 3rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
A Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 180224 This is a 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of East Village! Contact me to view today Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
29 2nd Ave
29 2nd Avenue, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
Welcome to 29 2nd Avenue Apartment 2 is a newly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom that does not shy away from detail. This unit is conveniently located only 1 flight up.
75 Allen Street
75 Allen Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,700
Prime Lower East Side Bowery Studio on a third floor walk up. Close to all restaurants and easy access to B,D Q, and J subway lines. This Will Not Last!!
68 E 1st St D1
68 East 1st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
920 sqft
Park Facing 2BR in an Elevator Building - Property Id: 301883 Available Immediately~East Village (1st Ave & E 1st) ****NO FEE**** Deal of the week!!! Amazing deal for the location.
71 2nd Avenue - 1
71 2nd Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walkthrough Video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q7dJewb1Kcw NO FEE - This spacious unfurnished (or furnished as shown) 2-bedroom, ground floor home features a large grand room for living and dining with optional couch, media center, and dining table.
62 East 1st Street
62 East 1st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Walk into unit 3N at 62 East 1st and you'll immediately ve greeted by beautiful finishes, a perfect layout, and a huge terrace. The chef's kitchen is designed perfectly, where a breakfast bar is the perfect place to start the day.
78 E 3rd St
78 East 3rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
275 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing STUDIO in PRIME EAST VILLAGE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311750 Renovated studio in prime east village available immediately. Stainless steel appliances, exposed brick. Guarantors are welcome. Sorry no pets and no in person showings at this time.
203 Bowery 3
203 Bowery, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
404 sqft
Large Modern Studio Apt! Prime Location! - Property Id: 112582 Large Modern studio apt in the heart of the Bowery. Studio holds queen size bed with room to spare and large closet. Open full kitchen and full marble bathroom.
19 Stanton 43Q
19 Stanton St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
RENOVATED 3 BED NO FEE IN NOLITA! - Property Id: 283973 Brand new modern renovation with a high end Porcelenosa kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, Krion countertops, under cabinet LED lighting. Beautiful custom bathrooms.
334 East 5th Street
334 East 5th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, bright and charming East Village coop. Three short flights to this lovely true one bedroom with renovated kitchen and cozy living room. Pets are welcome.
99 East 4th Street
99 East 4th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Stunning convertible 3 bedroom bedroom apartment . 3 roommates will share very easily.
62 Rivington Street
62 Rivington Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
840 sqft
Available for July 1 occupancy is a spacious light filled apartment in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood in a boutique building.
111 Chrystie Street
111 Chrystie Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
(NO FEE) ***Rent Stabilized*** Quiet western exposure 1 bedroom that offers pocket french doors, stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom and wood flooring. 2 flight walk up. NO PETS allowed.
21 East 1st Street
21 East 1st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,450
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee! The 65 residences of Jupiter 21 feature a display of innovative design that captures both the eye and the imagination. Each unit is equipped with over-sized windows, natural hardwood flooring, walnut cabinets and European appliances.
45 First Avenue
45 1st Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Studio in great East Village location
62 Forsyth Street
62 Forsyth Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,643
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Lower East side! This apartment features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a marble bathroom with a glass shower door.
73 East 3rd Street
73 East 3rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Take a virtual tour of this great, No Fee 1BR apartment from the comfort of your home. Faces north and east with great light and open city view. Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with a window. Exposed brick walls and high ceilings.
259 Bowery
259 Bowery, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$11,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevator doors open directly into this colossal, designer-furnished, 1450 square foot 1 bed/1 bath with office. Floor to ceiling windows flood light and feature the outstanding views of Bowery to the World Trade Center to Hudson Yards.
191 Chrystie Street
191 Chrystie Street, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
FURNISHED ONLY Elegant, chic and comfortable describe this well-furnished and well renovated sun-drenched 4 bedroom/ 3 bath loft on the vibrant lower east side.
336 East 5th Street
336 East 5th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,275
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This NO FEE 1BR is located in the heart of the East Village and it is situated right near everything that you would need. Subway Stations (F, M, J, Z, 6, L), great restaurants, bars, and shopping.
