Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:33 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Wallington, NJ📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wallington
53 PARK AVE
53 Park Ave, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get a fresh start with this lovely 2 bedroom, spacious first floor apartment in a well maintained four family home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wallington
98 LESTER ST
98 Lester Street, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just renovated fully painted first floor apartment
Results within 1 mile of Wallington
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,940
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside Passaic
208 4TH ST
208 4th St, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Two bedroom 2nd floor apartment w/ additional room that may be used as living area. Close to schools, bus stops, rts. 3, and 21. Tenant(s) also has access to large backyard area. See Virtual Tour.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Garfield
206 CAMBRIDGE AVE
206 Cambridge Avenue, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2nd floor 4 room, 2 bedroom apartment that features: refrigerator and gas stove. Rent includes heat and cold water.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
179 Madison Street A3
179 Madison Street, Passaic, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful sunny apartment, new modern appliances, high ceilings, hardwood floor, lots of large windows, tons of space. Call Soon, Apartment Won't Last. To schedule a viewing call Jaime at 973-309-6563 after 5 PM.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
29 Broadway - 8
29 Broadway, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 Broadway - 8 in Passaic. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
90 Chestnut
90 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to this renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit! Heat & hot water included! Wonderful open concept layout, with modern finishes. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
257 GROVE ST
257 Grove Street, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment within a 2 min walk from the Grove street Path train. Located within the nicest neighborhood in Downtown Jersey City this apartment has it all.
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
434 Madison St 1
434 Madison St, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly renovated with easy commute to NYC - Property Id: 249829 Newly renovated spacious apartment in prime location.
Results within 5 miles of Wallington
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
36 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Arms
215 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
22 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,885
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
