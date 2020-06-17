21 West 20th Street

Amenities

The perfect location in the Flatiron District close to Union Square, Madison Square Park and Chelsea, this full floor two bedroom, two bathroom residence at 21W20 offers 1302 square feet of living space. Accessed directly by elevator, the open kitchen, living and dining room provide a gracious entertaining space with floor-to-ceiling South facing windows. The two bedrooms are located at the rear of the apartment for privacy and quiet. The kitchen is equipped with a professional grade Miele 36 refrigerator/freezer, 30 stainless steel gas cooktop, 24 built in microwave, and Masterchef oven. A Julien sink with a polished nickel Grohe faucet dispenses instant hot/cold purified water. Olive Marone marble countertops, sleek White Oak cabinetry, and a stainless steel backsplash complete the custom kitchen. The dining area offers additional storage and Marvel under counter wine/beverage storage. The bathrooms are elegantly finished with limestone flooring, Driftwood Marble, and a Caesarstone quartz vanity countertop. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman; private lobby lounge with kitchenette; spacious outdoor garden offering relaxation and al fresco seating areas.