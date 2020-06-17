All apartments in New York
21 West 20th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

21 West 20th Street

21 W 20th St · (917) 724-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
lobby
The perfect location in the Flatiron District close to Union Square, Madison Square Park and Chelsea, this full floor two bedroom, two bathroom residence at 21W20 offers 1302 square feet of living space. Accessed directly by elevator, the open kitchen, living and dining room provide a gracious entertaining space with floor-to-ceiling South facing windows. The two bedrooms are located at the rear of the apartment for privacy and quiet. The kitchen is equipped with a professional grade Miele 36 refrigerator/freezer, 30 stainless steel gas cooktop, 24 built in microwave, and Masterchef oven. A Julien sink with a polished nickel Grohe faucet dispenses instant hot/cold purified water. Olive Marone marble countertops, sleek White Oak cabinetry, and a stainless steel backsplash complete the custom kitchen. The dining area offers additional storage and Marvel under counter wine/beverage storage. The bathrooms are elegantly finished with limestone flooring, Driftwood Marble, and a Caesarstone quartz vanity countertop. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman; private lobby lounge with kitchenette; spacious outdoor garden offering relaxation and al fresco seating areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 West 20th Street have any available units?
21 West 20th Street has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 West 20th Street have?
Some of 21 West 20th Street's amenities include stainless steel, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 21 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 21 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
