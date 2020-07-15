/
Concordia-New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
77 Apartments For Rent Near Concordia-New York
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,840
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
120 Bronxville Road
120 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3055 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuters dream /pet friendly! Move into a totally renovated 4 level Tudor home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Large fenced-in backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Tuckahoe Avenue
15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
2700 sqft
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
294 Victory Boulevard
294 Victory Boulevard, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1930 sqft
Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two full bathroom split level home on over a quarter of an acre in New Rochelle's Bonnie Crest neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Main Street
110 Main Street, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to all. 29 Minute train commute to NYC. Bamboo wood floors throughout individually controlled heating and cooling. Central air conditioning, kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, dishwasher.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
4 Sadore Lane
4 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
This is a lovely apartment that is close to all transportation, shopping, parks and schools There is no parking This is a first floor unit and area rugs can be used! All wood floors. The unit will be cleaned and the air conditioner will be replaced.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 beds/1.5 baths!parking/All-Incl.2 blocks TRAIN! - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Gramatan Court
17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2188 sqft
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
92 Brook Street
92 Brook Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex rental is conveniently located within walking distance to Scarsdale village downtown, shops and restaurants and Metro North. One parking space included! .
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive
14 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
52 Sprague Road
52 Sprague Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1683 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled colonial located on tree lined street in Scarsdale school district.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Fairview Avenue
31 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Bright & Spacious One Bedroom unit in the Heart of Tuckahoe. Features include brand new kitchen and bath, large living room/dining room combo, private laundry in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
