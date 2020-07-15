/
Yeshiva University
359 Apartments For Rent Near Yeshiva University
54 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,594
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,758
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
11 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,355
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
2 Units Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
$2,017
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Harlem
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,104
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.
1 Unit Available
Harlem
603 West 148th Street
603 West 148th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
No Brokers Fee Building requires 24 hrs notice for scheduling appointments. Located in the heart of Hamilton Heights, this spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo residence is now available as a rental.
1 Unit Available
Harlem
313 West 143rd Street
313 West 143rd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live rent-free through July! This renovated and spacious 1,500 square foot three bedroom, two full bathroom with washer/dryer Harlem condominium apartment is ideal for multiple family and work-from-home arrangements.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
340 Haven Avenue
340 Haven Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, ALL OUR SHOWINGS ARE BY ADVANCE APPOINTMENT ONLY (MIN. 24H) UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. TO PREVENT FURTHER SPREAD, WE ASK YOU TO REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOUR BEFORE SCHEDULING AN IN-PERSON VISIT.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
273 Bennett Avenue
273 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Photos on the way!Available 7/1 Furnished or Unfurnished /Coop Sublet Board Application Required Before Moving in.Beautifully preserved trees surrounding this home along with the majestic Bennett Cliff view create a picture perfect backdrop.
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Welcome home to your gorgeous, brand-new apartment - all new construction!! This bright and sunny one bedroom apartment with open concept design offers wonderfully spacious living.
1 Unit Available
1658 Federspiel St 519
1658 Federspiel Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 305591 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per month.
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2011
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Apartments near to NYC - Property Id: 302436 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per
1 Unit Available
2020 Central Rd 1114
2020 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1195 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 307781 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
1 Unit Available
Harlem
48 West 138th Street
48 West 138th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,845
1 Bedroom
Ask
APPLICATION PENDING***Video tour available by request!Cozy and comfortable furnished apartment located in a well maintained elevator building. The apartment comes with a trundle bed (for 2), table/chairs and a dresser.
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
800 Park Ave 23a
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1000 sqft
Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606 Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern" Located right in the center of Fort Lee Gourmet open-style kitchen Granite counter tops Stainless appliances Hardwood floors