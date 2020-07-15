Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
1674 Apartments For Rent Near SFC
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
86 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
43 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,825
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
93 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,784
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
92 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Bowery
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,437
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1085 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,960
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,318
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,128
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
32 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,220
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:19 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
19 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,908
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Financial District
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,335
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,140
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
6 Units Available
Fort Greene
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,620
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,795
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,276
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,126
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 05:33 AM
13 Units Available
Gowanus
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,650
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:31 AM
16 Units Available
Bowery
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,913
1 Bedroom
$3,738
2 Bedrooms
$5,733
Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
19 Units Available
Financial District
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,834
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,488
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 AM
10 Units Available
Tribeca
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,250
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,400
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
13 Units Available
Financial District
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
1 Bedroom
$3,885
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
7 Units Available
Tribeca
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,662
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
7 Units Available
Financial District
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,570
2 Bedrooms
$5,376
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
$
21 Units Available
Battery Park City
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,259
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,299
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 02:33 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
1 Bedroom
$2,995
2 Bedrooms
$4,730
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 AM
21 Units Available
Financial District
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,454
1 Bedroom
$3,202
2 Bedrooms
$4,666
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 AM
8 Units Available
Financial District
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.