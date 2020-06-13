111 Apartments for rent in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
101 Terrace Ave
101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Studio
$1,125
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Wood - Ridge
23 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Lodi
Contact for Availability
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wood - Ridge
1 Unit Available
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lodi
1 Unit Available
41 CORABELLE AVE
41 Corabelle Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
!Great Location! second floor apartment. Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in a quite neighborhood. All bedrooms are good size. Many closets and additional storage in attic. Close to Schools and shopping. 5 minutes walk to many bus stops

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lodi
1 Unit Available
225 ROOSEVELT AVE
225 Roosevelt Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This 2 Family home is in a quiet corner lot with close proximity to schools, house of worship, shopping, public transportation, and Westmont Station. This well maintained second floor unit has 3 great size bedrooms with 1 Full BTH, LR and Kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
329 ESSEX ST
329 Essex St, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,175
Large studio apt conveniently located across from the Hackensack University Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bergenfield
12 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,910
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hasbrouck Heights is $1,372, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,634.
Studio
$1,235
1 Bed
$1,372
2 Beds
$1,634
3+ Beds
$2,107
City GuideHasbrouck Heights
Arguably, the best-known celebrity to have lived in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was Frank Sinatra, who was named as the country's most popular singer in 1941. Sinatra relocated to the small borough with his wife, Nancy, and his three-year-old daughter, also Nancy, in 1944.

The borough of Hasbrouck Heights is situated in Bergen County, New Jersey. The 2010 census estimated the population to be around 12,000. Hasbrouck Heights is an inner-ring suburb of New York City and is situated around about eight miles to the western side of Upper Manhattan, and 10 miles to the northwest of Midtown Manhattan. You know what this means, right? Small-town living with big-city access!

Moving to Hasbrouck Heights

How Much Will it Cost?

The cost of living in Hasbrouck Heights is about on par with the state average, while it's rather a monstrous amount greater than the national average.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four weeks to relocate to a rental home in Hasbrouck Heights. There's a good selection of rental housing available, but don't procrastinate for too long. It's advisable to begin searching once winter is truly over and done. Reason being, it gets pretty cold in Hasbrouck Heights during the winter months.

What You Need

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place in the Hasbrouck Heights area. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as a deposit, to be in a healthy position to put a smile on the landlord's face.
Neighborhoods in Hasbrouck Heights

There's a decent choice of rentals available in Hasbrouck Heights, so chances are that your search will likely prove fruitful. Nevertheless, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be all set! Check out places in these neighborhoods:

Church Street: With easy access to New York City -- which is only seven miles away -- and with two gas stations, two grocery stores, and no less than 13 restaurants in close proximity, Church Street makes for an excellent place to find apartments in Hasbrouck Heights.

Boulevard: Within close proximity to NJ bus stations and trains, the Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike, everyone who is searching for apartments in this area should certainly consider Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights.

Collins Avenue: Collins Avenue offers a prospective tenant plenty of local amenities in very close proximity, including a couple of gas stations, two grocery stores, and as many as 15 restaurants. The crime rate is a perfect zero, and the WalkScore is a healthy 52 out of 100, making this location the near-ideal for rental homes.

Webb Place: Webb Place is one of the primary candidates in Hasbrouck Heights if you are looking for local amenities nearby. These amenities include two banks, two gas stations, and 20 restaurants. The WalkScore for the vicinity is 65 out of 100 and it boasts a zero reported crime rating.

Lincoln Street and Main Street: Another prime area when considering apts for rent in Hasbrouck Heights in terms of both the extremely low crime and also the amenities nearby is Lincoln Street and Main Street. There are two gas stations, one bank, and some 20 restaurants situated within easy walking distance of this neighborhood.

Life in Hasbrouck Heights

Getting Around

U.S. Routes 17 and 46 both pass through Hasbrouck Heights. The NJ Transit bus routes 161, 163, and 164 all travel from Hasbrouck Heights to the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority Bus Terminal, while local service is provided by the 709 and 780 lines, and Newark is served by the 76 line. A rail service is provided by NJ Transit which travels on the Pascack Valley Line's Teterboro at Williams Avenue Station, Teterboro. Newark Liberty International Airport, which is situated 18 miles from Hasbrouck Heights, offers both international and domestic flights.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Hasbrouck Heights keep themselves busy? For those who like to bet on the ponies, Meadowlands Race Track at East Rutherford -- only three miles from central Hasbrouck Heights -- makes for the perfect place. Saddle River County Park at Rochelle Park -- just over three miles from central Hasbrouck Heights -- consists of five park areas. What to do here? Well, there are walking pathways around the whole area, which are also suited to cycling. There are picnicking areas, athletic fields, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Oh, and the beautiful surroundings! For football fans, the New York Giants stadium is located just 3.5 miles away on East Rutherford. As for food in the area, the top restaurants to be found include Sofia's Mediterranean Grill Restaurant. This establishment serves up Mediterranean-style cuisine such as moussaka, gyros, and spanakopita. Oh, and you are very welcome to BYOB if you fancy a glass or more of vino. Ivy Inn on Terrace Avenue offers its patrons American cuisine, and is an excellent place if you want to enjoy a quiet dinner with family and / or friends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hasbrouck Heights?
In Hasbrouck Heights, the median rent is $1,235 for a studio, $1,372 for a 1-bedroom, $1,634 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,107 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hasbrouck Heights, check out our monthly Hasbrouck Heights Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hasbrouck Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Hasbrouck Heights area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hasbrouck Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hasbrouck Heights from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

