111 Apartments for rent in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

You should allow at least four weeks to relocate to a rental home in Hasbrouck Heights. There's a good selection of rental housing available, but don't procrastinate for too long. It's advisable to begin searching once winter is truly over and done. Reason being, it gets pretty cold in Hasbrouck Heights during the winter months.

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place in the Hasbrouck Heights area. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as a deposit, to be in a healthy position to put a smile on the landlord's face.

There's a decent choice of rentals available in Hasbrouck Heights, so chances are that your search will likely prove fruitful. Nevertheless, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be all set! Check out places in these neighborhoods:

U.S. Routes 17 and 46 both pass through Hasbrouck Heights. The NJ Transit bus routes 161, 163, and 164 all travel from Hasbrouck Heights to the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority Bus Terminal, while local service is provided by the 709 and 780 lines, and Newark is served by the 76 line. A rail service is provided by NJ Transit which travels on the Pascack Valley Line's Teterboro at Williams Avenue Station, Teterboro. Newark Liberty International Airport, which is situated 18 miles from Hasbrouck Heights, offers both international and domestic flights.

How do folks who reside in Hasbrouck Heights keep themselves busy? For those who like to bet on the ponies, Meadowlands Race Track at East Rutherford -- only three miles from central Hasbrouck Heights -- makes for the perfect place. Saddle River County Park at Rochelle Park -- just over three miles from central Hasbrouck Heights -- consists of five park areas. What to do here? Well, there are walking pathways around the whole area, which are also suited to cycling. There are picnicking areas, athletic fields, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Oh, and the beautiful surroundings! For football fans, the New York Giants stadium is located just 3.5 miles away on East Rutherford. As for food in the area, the top restaurants to be found include Sofia's Mediterranean Grill Restaurant. This establishment serves up Mediterranean-style cuisine such as moussaka, gyros, and spanakopita. Oh, and you are very welcome to BYOB if you fancy a glass or more of vino. Ivy Inn on Terrace Avenue offers its patrons American cuisine, and is an excellent place if you want to enjoy a quiet dinner with family and / or friends.