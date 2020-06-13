111 Apartments for rent in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ📍
The borough of Hasbrouck Heights is situated in Bergen County, New Jersey. The 2010 census estimated the population to be around 12,000. Hasbrouck Heights is an inner-ring suburb of New York City and is situated around about eight miles to the western side of Upper Manhattan, and 10 miles to the northwest of Midtown Manhattan. You know what this means, right? Small-town living with big-city access!
How Much Will it Cost?
The cost of living in Hasbrouck Heights is about on par with the state average, while it's rather a monstrous amount greater than the national average.
There's a decent choice of rentals available in Hasbrouck Heights, so chances are that your search will likely prove fruitful. Nevertheless, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be all set! Check out places in these neighborhoods:
Church Street: With easy access to New York City -- which is only seven miles away -- and with two gas stations, two grocery stores, and no less than 13 restaurants in close proximity, Church Street makes for an excellent place to find apartments in Hasbrouck Heights.
Boulevard: Within close proximity to NJ bus stations and trains, the Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike, everyone who is searching for apartments in this area should certainly consider Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights.
Collins Avenue: Collins Avenue offers a prospective tenant plenty of local amenities in very close proximity, including a couple of gas stations, two grocery stores, and as many as 15 restaurants. The crime rate is a perfect zero, and the WalkScore is a healthy 52 out of 100, making this location the near-ideal for rental homes.
Webb Place: Webb Place is one of the primary candidates in Hasbrouck Heights if you are looking for local amenities nearby. These amenities include two banks, two gas stations, and 20 restaurants. The WalkScore for the vicinity is 65 out of 100 and it boasts a zero reported crime rating.
Lincoln Street and Main Street: Another prime area when considering apts for rent in Hasbrouck Heights in terms of both the extremely low crime and also the amenities nearby is Lincoln Street and Main Street. There are two gas stations, one bank, and some 20 restaurants situated within easy walking distance of this neighborhood.
