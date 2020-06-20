All apartments in New York
204 East 25th Street

204 East 25th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Key Details:Black granite counter topsGlass paneled bedroom door with transomHardwood floors throughoutHigh ceilingsLaundry in buildingNewly renovated kitchen (see 2nd picture for kitchen finishes and layout)Stainless Steel AppliancesWhite shaker style cabinetsWhite subway tiled bathroomBuilding Details:Built in 1920, this welcoming five-floor building is situated on East 25th Street between Second and Third Avenues. Its exposed brick foyer lends character to the building, and many of its ground-floor apartments feature generous outdoor space. Offering on-premises laundry and a short distance from major subway lines, the location offers serious convenience. Additionally, a CITI Bike station awaits on the corner of 24th Street and Lexington Avenue. Madison Square Park provides a serene respite nearby, while neighborhood mainstay Baruch College offers a multitude of opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 East 25th Street have any available units?
204 East 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 East 25th Street have?
Some of 204 East 25th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 East 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 East 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 204 East 25th Street offer parking?
No, 204 East 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 204 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 East 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
