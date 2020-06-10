All apartments in New York
1716 2nd Ave

1716 2nd Avenue · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1716 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Large & Spacious 2 Bedroom in Upper East Side
Eat in Kitchen Room for Table & Barstools
Dishwasher, Microwave & Extra an Room for Storage

Equal Sized Bedrooms * Can fit Queen Bed
Lots of Cabinets & Closets for Storage
Live in Super

Pictures & Video Tour are of Actual Apartment.
Video tour can only be seen on desktop or laptop, not the mobile app *
Entire application, lease approval & lease signing process can be done online.

Located on Second Ave between 89th & 90th Close to M,N,Q,R

Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.

Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.

I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 2nd Ave have any available units?
1716 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1716 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1716 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1716 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1716 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1716 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1716 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1716 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1716 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1716 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
