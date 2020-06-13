/
north arlington
585 Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ📍
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
North Arlington
584 River Rd 3
584 River Road, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY RENTAL - Property Id: 94827 *NO BROKER FEE! *NO AMMENITY FEE* *1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED* State of the Art Health Club & Yoga Studio Beautifully Landscaped Lush Gardens Lavish Spa Including Steam, Sauna, and Treatment
North Arlington
107 BERGEN AVE
107 Bergen Avenue, North Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
99999 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APT WITH LIVING ROOM , DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO MASS TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS.THERE IS ALSO 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!! NO PETS ALLOWED
North Arlington
31 UNION PL FIRST FLOOR
31 Union Pl, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Meticulous maintained - two bedroom plus den, featuring a large living /dining area, an eat in kitchen.
North Arlington
19 4TH ST
19 4th Street, North Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Commuters dream location. Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath completely renovated, freshly painted and cleaned. All brand new SS appliances including washer/dryer in your apartment.
$
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,315
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.
Arlington
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
$
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Arlington
625 Schuyler Ave 2
625 Schuyler Avenue, Kearny, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom one and a half bath. - Property Id: 159417 Fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom one and a half bath. Hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances. Conveniently local to all public transportation.
North Broadway
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately
31 UNION AVE
31 Union Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,400
COME ON IN AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, 2 FAMILY DUPLEX! Unit A features 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a renovated kitchen w/ granite countertops, kitchen island and bar seating opening up to the living room.
71 CARMER AVE
71 Carmer Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Adorable 2nd flr apartment. 2 possibly 3 bedrooms. Nice size closets. Hardwood floors. Updated Eat in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter, Updated bath. freshly painted. Includes heat/water Offs street parking behind building for 2 cars.
39 MALONE AVE
39 Malone Avenue, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new kitchen w cherry cabinets, granite tops w center island. Stainless steel chef stove + microwave. All new European flooring through out. Beautiful bay windows. Utilities included in rent!!! Large 6 room apartment.
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
121 RUTGERS ST
121 Rutgers Street, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely updated 2nd floor apartment. Features renovated kitchen and bath, central air, hardwood floors, and laundry room. Near Town Hall, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. No Parking.
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
218 FLOYD ST
218 Floyd St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom home with living room, dining room, kitchen, and bath. Parking for 3 cars and use of backyard.
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
$
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
$
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
$
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In North Arlington, the median rent is $1,129 for a studio, $1,254 for a 1-bedroom, $1,494 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,927 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Arlington, check out our monthly North Arlington Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the North Arlington area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Arlington from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
