Medgar
Last updated July 15 2020
1306 Apartments For Rent Near Medgar
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,825
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,784
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,960
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,318
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,128
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,220
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Brooklyn Heights
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,908
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Fort Greene
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,620
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Gowanus
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,650
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Flatbush
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,900
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,575
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eleventh and Third Apartments in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Brooklyn
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
1 Bedroom
$2,995
2 Bedrooms
$4,730
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gowanus
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,142
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Prospect Heights
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,486
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,193
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Downtown Brooklyn
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,895
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 DEKALB AVENUE in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carroll Gardens
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
335 Carroll features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five duplex units. Open kitchens - outfitted with Bosch appliances - feature unique touches like marble tile back splashes and wood detailing.
Clinton Hill
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
Brownsville
254 Amboy St
254 Amboy Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1697 sqft
1st floor has toilet, plus shower room , living room , morning room, bedroom, porch in the front, backyard parking available 2nd floor , bathroom , 3 bedrooms basement with windows , laundry room w/d hookup, has huge play room, office and more space
Flatbush
2100 Bedford Avenue
2100 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
LUXURY RENTAL LIVING in Prospect Lefferts Gardens!! Apartment 4F at 2100 Bedford Avenue is a fantastic 1 bedroom rental with a Private Balcony!! Floor-to-ceiling windows, allow sunshine to envelop the entire apartment throughout the day.
Bedford-Stuyvesant
329 Gates Ave
329 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Brand-new Luxury 1 bedroom in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 221429 1 Bed / 1 Bath at 329 Gates Ave - Unit: 407 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Franklin Av (A, C), Bedford - Nostrand Avs (G), Franklin Av (FS).
Brooklyn Heights
172 Montague Street
172 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,800
*Moving costs covered for all leases signed in June! (Reach out to the listing agent for more details)* Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing.
Park Slope
162 16th Street
162 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STYLISH AND CONTEMPORARY FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY! This is the apartment you've been searching for! With floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings and contemporary finishes this is Brooklyn living at its
Prospect Heights
221 Prospect Place
221 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
221 Prospect Place is a contemporary 3 story townhouse rental. It is in pristine refurbished condition and is terrific for those who love to cook and entertain, and need great bedroom space.