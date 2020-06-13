355 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NJ

/
1 Unit Available
580 Lyons Avenue
580 Lyons Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
6 Available 06/15/20 3 BED 1 BATH 3 FLOOR APT 6 NEWLY RENOVATED HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/580-lyons-ave-irvington-nj-07111-usa-unit-6/ace12741-92fe-4480-93bf-ce9a6049f46d No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852520)
1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)
1 Unit Available
494 21st St 2
494 21st Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Newly renovated apartment - Property Id: 292172 Newly renovated Accepting working Section8 Spacious bedrooms Brand new appliances Near good schools Street parking Large kitchen Quiet block Near parks Apply at TurboTenant:
1 Unit Available
488 Stuyvesant Ave
488 Stuyvesant Avenue, Irvington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
488 - Property Id: 291851 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291851 Property Id 291851 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825035)
1 Unit Available
1040 Grove st 2
1040 Grove Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
3bdr Irvington NJ - Property Id: 287066 This is a spacious newly renovated apartment located on grove street in Irvington NJ. Apartment has be completely renovated floors kitchens and bathrooms new. Tenant pays own utilities with this home .
1 Unit Available
824 Stuyvesant
824 Stuyvesant Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Freshly painted spacious apartment ready for occupancy! Features full living room, dining room, kitchen, two beds, and a full bath. Access from both front and back end of the house.
1 Unit Available
166 LAUREL AVE
166 Laurel Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly renovated 3 bedroom one bathroom home in the desirable section of Upper Irvington. This first floor apartment features granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
216 19TH AVE
216 Nineteenth Ave, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 216 19TH AVE in Irvington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
396-398 UNION AVE
396-398 Union Avenue, Irvington, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 396-398 UNION AVE in Irvington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
37-39 20TH AVE
37-39 20th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WELCOME home to this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 bath FIRST FLOOR unit! Each LARGE bedroom has PLENTY of closet space with FRESH PAINT! NEW FLOORING throughout the ENTIRE unit! SEPARATE laundry room INSIDE of the UNIT with a BRAND NEW
1 Unit Available
31 ARGYLE TER
31 Argyle Terrace, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated spacious apartment on the first floor of a two family home. This unit compromise of 3 bedrooms 1 hosting a master, living room and dining room. The tenant will be responsible for their own utilities except for water.
1 Unit Available
327-329 17TH AVE
327-329 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WELL KEPT QUIET BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS,HIGH CEILING,STORAGE SPACE,LOTS OF SUN,NON SMOKERS,
1 Unit Available
138 19TH AVE
138 Nineteenth Ave, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly renovated 1 Fl apartment 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Eat-In Kitchen Hardwood floors. One car space
1 Unit Available
1310 Springfield Ave
1310 Springfield Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, open concept kitchen, living room. Hardwood and tile floors. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.
1 Unit Available
96 Grand Ave
96 Grand Ave, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Spacious 2 Bedroom with hardwood floors, living room, dining room. Newly designed eat in kitchen, full bathroom, family room. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.
1 Unit Available
246-248 COLUMBIA AVE
246-248 Columbia Avenue, Irvington, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment with natural light, space, and function. Located next to both University schools, NJ parkway, and Vailsburg Park. 1 car parking spot included.
1 Unit Available
71-73 UNION PL
71-73 Union Place, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently Renovated one bedroom Apt. Great location in Irvington close to Union. Close to Highways 78 & Garden State Parkways. Minutes to Newark Airport.
1 Unit Available
327 17TH
327 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
IMMACULATELY KEPT, QUIET, 6. FAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS ,HIGH CEILINGS,LOTS OF STORAGE,GREAT SUN LIGHT. SECTION 8 WELCOMED. NON SMOKERS TO ENJOY THIS WELL KEPT BUILDING. APARTMENT HAS 3. BEDROOMS,EAT IN KITCHEN,LOTS OF STORAGE.
1 Unit Available
989 SANFORD AVE
989 Sanford Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEWLY RENOVATED UPPER IRVINGTON 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 FULL BATHS YOU CAN MAKE YOUR HOME. THE THIRD BEDROOM IS AN ATTIC LEVEL IS ALMOST A MASTER SUITE AND VERY SPACIOUS. VACANT FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY
1 Unit Available
1077-1079 SANFORD AVE
1077-1079 Sanford Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly Renovated 1st Floor unit featuring New kitchen with new Stove and fridge, New Bathroom, Freshly painted unit with new hardwood floors. Close to transportation, Shopping centers and Restaurants. No smokers and No pets
1 Unit Available
251 22ND ST
251 22nd Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Newly gut-renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment features a ton of living space, storage, and up to date appliances for your new start. Located near transportation, the Garden State Parkway, local shopping, and Grove Street Elementary School.
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous
