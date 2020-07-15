Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near KCC
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
9 Units Available
Sheepshead Bay
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,255
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,679
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,183
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Beach
1 W End Ave
1 West End Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
One MO FREE! THIS extraordinary one-bedroom, one & half bath residence featuring has 1,067 SF.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Beach
3440 Guider Ave 2F
3440 Guider Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
755 sqft
Joli on Guider - Property Id: 162589 Beautiful, modern apartments! Granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms! Gym on site. Doorman. Beautiful outdoor area with entertaining space. Gorgeous lobby with fireplace and lounge area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Beach
50 Brighton 1st Rd
50 Brighton 1st Road, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Please contact for 3D tour of apartment. Welcome home to this beautiful waterfront apartment. Huge (750 sq ft) studio apartment with European charm. Open and spacious layout with an abundance of closet space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coney Island
2848 West 15th Street
2848 W 15th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple units available for lease in a beautiful new construction building. Washer/Dryer in Units/Central Heat/AC/Balcony/Elevator/Parking Steps away from The Coney Island Subway station (F/Q/D/N trains) & multiple buses.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
2675 East 21 Street
2675 East 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1720 sqft
Duplex apartment in Prime Sheepshead Bay for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
2701 Ocean Ave 4F
2701 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2701 Ocean Ave 1 bedroom - Property Id: 285707 This apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
2750 Homecrest Ave 409
2750 Homecrest Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
985 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom in Brighton Beach - Property Id: 311256 NO BROKER FEE...
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Beach
3017 Ocean Parkway
3017 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
900 sqft
Nice spacious two bedroom apartment located in a walk up building on the fourth floor. Close to all your shopping needs. Walking distance to all transit. Pics can be sent upon request More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
1870 E 12th St
1870 East 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
MINT condition, fully renovated, HUGE 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in Homecrest, Brooklyn. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Open concept kitchen/dining area that leads to a large, private outdoor deck. Large living room & 3 large bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Beach
230 Corbin Place
230 Corbin Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome to 230 Corbin Place, apt 1! Located on the cusp of Manhattan Beach this gorgeous apartment has the space and amenities that you are looking for.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
3090 Voorhies Ave, #LC
3090 Voorhies Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,250
580 sqft
We are pleased to present this absolutely beautiful, large L shaped studio co-op apartment! This unit is located in a stunning building with a security guard, elevator and laundry facilities all in one spot.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
3082 Emmons Avenue
3082 Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
864 sqft
Beautiful waterfront one bedroom, open concept kitchen/living area, full bath with storage closet, full size laundry in unit, additional closet. No pets please.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Gravesend
128 Stryker Street
128 Stryker Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,500
1400 sqft
Medical office Approximately 1400 sqft lower level, waiting room with the front desk, 3 exam rooms, 1 office, kitchen, and 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Beach
239 Corbin Place
239 Corbin Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome home, 239 Corbin place is a fully detached Two-family home sitting on a large 40100 lot. Located on one of Manhattan Beach's best beach blocks you would be hard pressed to find a home in a better location.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Beach
30 West End Avenue
30 West End Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,500
900 sqft
Medical Office For Lease in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn NY 11235. This excellent medical office is located in Sheepshead Bay, area of Manhattan Beach. Such office is totaling in 900 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
2714 E 19th St
2714 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Near all transportation, restaurants, shops, totally renovated large 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Gravesend
2245 West Street
2245 West Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
This is a completely renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom walk-in apartment on the garden level (does not have access to garden). Pristine, modern kitchen and large sunny living room. Heat and hot water included. No pets, shares, or guarantors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gravesend
2370 E 2nd St 2F
2370 East 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit 2F Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large 2 br 1 bath on 2nd floor - Property Id: 304358 Beautiful large two bedroom one bath second-floor apartment available Tenant responsible for utilities Showing today 7/5/2020 Please call for appointments
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Beach
2742 EAST 11 STREET, #3
2742 East 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
BRIGHTON BEACH/SHEEPSHEAD BAY. 3 BDRM SPLIT LEVEL APARTMENT FOR RENT. LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS. TOP FLOOR OF THE PRIVATE HOUSE. $2200 BRIGHTON BEACH/SHEEPSHEAD BAY. 3 BDRM SPLIT LEVEL APARTMENT FOR RENT.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gravesend
2150 E 1st St
2150 East 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BR apartment for rent - Property Id: 311681 Second-floor apartment in a multifamily house, one bedroom with eat-in kitchen, living room, bathroom. Renovated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
2442 Ocean Avenue
2442 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$24,500
3867 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Space available for lease. Duplex space with 7355 total square footage! Cellar floor level 5500 SQFT has a half bath. Ground floor level 1855 SQFT with doors leading to outdoor.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
714 Aveune U
714 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
Office space for rent on the 2nd floor, 3 rooms and a bathroom with a shower, great for any type of office like accounting or insurance office, very busy convenient location, close to buses, shopping, etc.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
1616 Voorhies Avenue
1616 Voorhies Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$8,500
2900 sqft
Prime Sheepshead Bay, Medical Office For Lease, 2900 Sqft Storefront, Totally Finished And renovated. 10 exam rooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 large offices , front Desk ,Waiting Room. The rent is $8500 /month INCLUDING TAXES ,increase every year 3% only.