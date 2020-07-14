Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM
210 Apartments For Rent Near BCC
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 09:17 PM
7 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
$2,017
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
1 of 2
Last updated June 17 at 09:10 PM
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 15 at 05:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
1 of 4
Last updated April 24 at 09:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated April 24 at 09:39 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
2287 Johnson Avenue
2287 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2267 sqft
Opportunity knocks to rent this colossal four bedroom condominium with four full baths spanning over 2200 sqft and offering stunning river views which include the George Washington Bridge and Inwood Hill Park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
340 Haven Avenue
340 Haven Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, ALL OUR SHOWINGS ARE BY ADVANCE APPOINTMENT ONLY (MIN. 24H) UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. TO PREVENT FURTHER SPREAD, WE ASK YOU TO REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOUR BEFORE SCHEDULING AN IN-PERSON VISIT.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
273 Bennett Avenue
273 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Photos on the way!Available 7/1 Furnished or Unfurnished /Coop Sublet Board Application Required Before Moving in.Beautifully preserved trees surrounding this home along with the majestic Bennett Cliff view create a picture perfect backdrop.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3620 Oxford Avenue
3620 Oxford Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1568 sqft
The Enclave On Oxford is a one of kind building here in Riverdale.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
456 West 167th Street
456 West 167th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
The words 'Manhattan ' and 'private terraces' don't usually go together until now. Full service ultra-contemporary building with the luxury of your own private outdoor retreat, great for entertaining or just kicking back with loved ones.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4490 Fieldston Road
4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2224 sqft
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway West
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Huge 1Bed/1Bath, Great closet space with linen + 2 closets in foyer Beautiful windowed EIK with a dishwasher, Queen sized bedroom with another closet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
652 West 189th Street
652 West 189th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bedrooms
Ask
* No Fee! * Sprawling CORNER 2BR with multiple exposures! * HIGH FLOOR OPEN views and TONS OF LIGHT!!! * BRAND NEW CONDO LEVEL RENOVATION! * Luxury 2BR in classic pre-war elevator building! * Unbelievable storage space from FOUR closets! *
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
558 West 162nd Street
558 West 162nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 900sft one bedroom featuring high ceilings, central AC, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and over-sized windows. This floor through apt has north and south exposures with excellent natural light.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
610 W 196th St
610 West 196th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to Luxury and modern finishes. This 3 bedroom/1bath apartment feature a stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and light fixtures. It also offers granite counter-tops and a over-sized window.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
143 Bennett Avenue
143 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This sunny corner one-bedroom, with south and east exposure, has the perfect layout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
812 Riverside Drive
812 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
812 Riverside Drive Apt 53 This Riverside Drive 2 bed room / Over 1000 sq/ft convertible 3 is right next to the #1 Train subway stop and boasts large rooms, California-style closets, expansive Dining Room.