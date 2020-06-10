152 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - Available for Immediate Lease Start -- One flight up to this unique three bedroom duplex. Outdoor Space, 3 Gas Fireplaces, Triple Glazed Windows, Steam Shower, Washer/dryer, Video Security System, Abundant Closets, Central Air, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Bertazonni range, Bosch Dishwasher, Liebherr Refrigerator, and Garbage Disposal. Long term lease available. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis. A two-year minimum lease term is required. Rent for year to is $9,250 per month. Subsequent renewals to be offered with 60 days notice.Located in the heart of West Chelsea, this duplex home is one of two apartments in the building, near the best downtown restaurants and galleries and the High Line Park. Live/work permitted.