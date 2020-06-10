All apartments in New York
152 Ninth Avenue

152 9th Avenue · (212) 572-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - Available for Immediate Lease Start -- One flight up to this unique three bedroom duplex. Outdoor Space, 3 Gas Fireplaces, Triple Glazed Windows, Steam Shower, Washer/dryer, Video Security System, Abundant Closets, Central Air, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Bertazonni range, Bosch Dishwasher, Liebherr Refrigerator, and Garbage Disposal. Long term lease available. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis. A two-year minimum lease term is required. Rent for year to is $9,250 per month. Subsequent renewals to be offered with 60 days notice.Located in the heart of West Chelsea, this duplex home is one of two apartments in the building, near the best downtown restaurants and galleries and the High Line Park. Live/work permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
152 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 152 Ninth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
152 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Ninth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 152 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 152 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 152 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Ninth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 152 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 152 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 152 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Ninth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
