Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

15 West 63rd Street

15 West 63rd Street · (212) 994-3242
Location

15 West 63rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21-A · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
When only the best will do; unobstructed billion dollar Central Park Views from the 21st floor, located in the renowned Park Laurel Condominium. A subtle and sophisticated 3 Bedroom, 3 Full bathrooms, all ensuite, spanning over 2000 square feet.
This apartment has undergone an extensive gut renovation with open view kitchen and state of the art customization including remote window shading system,ultra-sophisticated lighting system, Sonos music throughout the unit and a sophisticated TV room which can double as guest room. There is a gracious gallery entry leading to the large corner living room with double exposure, ideal for entertaining. There are high ceilings throughout, custom chevron pattern hardwood floors and Miele washer and dryer units. The contemporary kitchen has Poliform cabinetry with negro Marquina marble slabs and a jet mist Granite countertop and backsplash to match as well as a Miele Refrigerator complimented by an array of high-end Miele appliances including a wine cooler.
The Master Bedroom has a clear and sweeping view of Central Park, abundant closet and storage space. In the Master bath, you will find a soaking tub, separate shower, and Calcutta gold marble slabs in all three bathrooms with Waterworks water fixtures.
The apartment is fully furnished with French Classique furniture and accessories to match.
The Park Laurel is Manhattan's best location on 63rd Street off Central Park West, offering a full-service 24-hour doorman, fitness center, bicycle storage, and children's playroom. All in the heart if the vibrant Upper West Side just steps from Lincoln Center, Central Park, Time Warner Center, the finest culture and recreation the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 63rd Street have any available units?
15 West 63rd Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West 63rd Street have?
Some of 15 West 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 West 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 15 West 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 West 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 West 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
