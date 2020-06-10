15 West 63rd Street

Amenities

When only the best will do; unobstructed billion dollar Central Park Views from the 21st floor, located in the renowned Park Laurel Condominium. A subtle and sophisticated 3 Bedroom, 3 Full bathrooms, all ensuite, spanning over 2000 square feet.

This apartment has undergone an extensive gut renovation with open view kitchen and state of the art customization including remote window shading system,ultra-sophisticated lighting system, Sonos music throughout the unit and a sophisticated TV room which can double as guest room. There is a gracious gallery entry leading to the large corner living room with double exposure, ideal for entertaining. There are high ceilings throughout, custom chevron pattern hardwood floors and Miele washer and dryer units. The contemporary kitchen has Poliform cabinetry with negro Marquina marble slabs and a jet mist Granite countertop and backsplash to match as well as a Miele Refrigerator complimented by an array of high-end Miele appliances including a wine cooler.

The Master Bedroom has a clear and sweeping view of Central Park, abundant closet and storage space. In the Master bath, you will find a soaking tub, separate shower, and Calcutta gold marble slabs in all three bathrooms with Waterworks water fixtures.

The apartment is fully furnished with French Classique furniture and accessories to match.

The Park Laurel is Manhattan's best location on 63rd Street off Central Park West, offering a full-service 24-hour doorman, fitness center, bicycle storage, and children's playroom. All in the heart if the vibrant Upper West Side just steps from Lincoln Center, Central Park, Time Warner Center, the finest culture and recreation the city has to offer.