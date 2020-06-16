122 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

This gut-renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom home comes modernly furnished or unfurnished with a private balcony in one of the city's most trendy neighborhoods.



Upon entering the space you are immediately drawn to the redesigned kitchen which has been upgraded with white marble countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully equipped with cooking utensils. The separate dining area and spacious living room are furnished with high-end modern pieces. Just off of the living room you can access the furnished balcony, and enjoy your morning coffee. Eastern exposures throughout the home fill the space with ample natural light.



The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with modern chrome finishes. The secondary bedroom sits right off of the living room with generous closet space. Additional apartment features include an additional full bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and HVAC system.



Located on a quiet tree-lined block, 122 Elizabeth is an intimate elevator condominium with an abundance of shopping, top restaurants and transport all nearby.