All apartments in New York
Find more places like 122 Elizabeth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
122 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

122 Elizabeth Street

122 Elizabeth Street · (917) 400-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

122 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This gut-renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom home comes modernly furnished or unfurnished with a private balcony in one of the city's most trendy neighborhoods.

Upon entering the space you are immediately drawn to the redesigned kitchen which has been upgraded with white marble countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully equipped with cooking utensils. The separate dining area and spacious living room are furnished with high-end modern pieces. Just off of the living room you can access the furnished balcony, and enjoy your morning coffee. Eastern exposures throughout the home fill the space with ample natural light.

The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with modern chrome finishes. The secondary bedroom sits right off of the living room with generous closet space. Additional apartment features include an additional full bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and HVAC system.

Located on a quiet tree-lined block, 122 Elizabeth is an intimate elevator condominium with an abundance of shopping, top restaurants and transport all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
122 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 122 Elizabeth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 122 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Elizabeth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 122 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 122 Elizabeth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity