Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator bike storage

This rarity is a loft lovers dream. Here's a true 3 bedroom / 3 bath (live-work) duplex loft condominium that's incredibly impossible to find in Chelsea, and hardly ever comes to market! Currently configured as a 2 bedroom with the 3rd bedroom an elegant Home Office complete with a rolling ladder, this close to 2,000 square foot beauty offers almost 20' ceilings, lots of southern light all day long, and stunning appointments throughout. The massive downstairs open living area with a gas fireplace is divine and dramatic, as is the over-sized recently renovated chef's kitchen adorned with all the bells and whistles including top-grade stainless appliances and a wine cooler.



Upstairs sits very privately a spacious master suite complete with beautiful custom built-ins, an oversized walk-in dressing room and gigantic master bath. Among the other highlights of this luxurious loft home is abundant closet and storage space including a pantry, plus a dedicated laundry closet with a washer/dryer. The Kitchen and all the 3 bathrooms were recently renovated to match the glamour of this breathtakingly beautiful loft.



? it simply doesn't get any more Chelsea than this for the residents of 121 West 20th Street who enjoy part-time doorman service, newly upgraded elevators (in process), a newly upgraded roof deck, bike room, low common charges and a pet-friendly policy. A tenant is in place till 03/15/2020.