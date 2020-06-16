All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

121 West 20th Street

121 West 20th Street · (917) 365-0907
Location

121 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bike storage
This rarity is a loft lovers dream. Here's a true 3 bedroom / 3 bath (live-work) duplex loft condominium that's incredibly impossible to find in Chelsea, and hardly ever comes to market! Currently configured as a 2 bedroom with the 3rd bedroom an elegant Home Office complete with a rolling ladder, this close to 2,000 square foot beauty offers almost 20' ceilings, lots of southern light all day long, and stunning appointments throughout. The massive downstairs open living area with a gas fireplace is divine and dramatic, as is the over-sized recently renovated chef's kitchen adorned with all the bells and whistles including top-grade stainless appliances and a wine cooler.

Upstairs sits very privately a spacious master suite complete with beautiful custom built-ins, an oversized walk-in dressing room and gigantic master bath. Among the other highlights of this luxurious loft home is abundant closet and storage space including a pantry, plus a dedicated laundry closet with a washer/dryer. The Kitchen and all the 3 bathrooms were recently renovated to match the glamour of this breathtakingly beautiful loft.

? it simply doesn't get any more Chelsea than this for the residents of 121 West 20th Street who enjoy part-time doorman service, newly upgraded elevators (in process), a newly upgraded roof deck, bike room, low common charges and a pet-friendly policy. A tenant is in place till 03/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 West 20th Street have any available units?
121 West 20th Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 West 20th Street have?
Some of 121 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 121 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 121 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
