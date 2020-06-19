Amenities

Welcome to 12 Fifth Avenue which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks.



Unit 61 is a true 2 bed/2 bath, located at the Eighth-Street intersection in Greenwich Village and a block from the Arch of Washington Square Park.



This newly renovated unit boasts superior finishes throughout. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, two en-suite full marble bathrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring and oversized windows which brings in great natural light.



The kitchen suite is complete with microwave, dishwasher and glass mosaic back-splash.



Building amenities: Elevator, video intercom, high-speed internet wiring, laundry and bike room in the basement, marble lobby with decorative fireplace and sconces, with full-time live-in super. Conveniently located near Washington Square Park, Parsons, New School, NYU campus and Union Square. Easily accessible from anywhere in the city via the West 4th subway A, B, C, D, E, F, M, 1, N, R, and Path trains at 9th Street and Sixth Avenue. Pets and guarantors are welcome.



