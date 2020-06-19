All apartments in New York
12 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

12 Fifth Avenue

12 5th Avenue · (917) 794-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$5,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Welcome to 12 Fifth Avenue which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks.

Unit 61 is a true 2 bed/2 bath, located at the Eighth-Street intersection in Greenwich Village and a block from the Arch of Washington Square Park.

This newly renovated unit boasts superior finishes throughout. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, two en-suite full marble bathrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring and oversized windows which brings in great natural light.

The kitchen suite is complete with microwave, dishwasher and glass mosaic back-splash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
12 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 12 Fifth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 12 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
