114 stanton street

114 Stanton Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
yoga
Newly renovated flex 2 bedroom apartment in prime Lower East Side! This unit features both queen size bedrooms with closets (10 9) with the living area that can fit couch TV and Table (17 7).Apartment features:- Washer Dryer in unit- Queen size bedrooms- 3 massive windows- Living area fits Couch TV and Table- 3 Closets- 1 Flight up- Prime Location (J,Z,F,M & 6 Train all very close by!)- Sun Drenched- Newly renovatedWe accept guarantors!Fast approval!! (1-2 business days)ABOUT THIS NEIGHBORHOOD:The Lower East Side. One of downtown most exciting neighborhoods. Featuring some the NYC finest bars restaurants art galleries coffee shops. Close proximity to many train lines such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 train.Food: Whole Foods, Trader Joes, The Essex Market, many grocery storesMeals and entertainment: Beauty and Essex, No Fun, Pianos, Vandal, Pig and Kaho, Public, Stanton Social, Caffe VitaGyms; Equinox, Ny sports club, Ludlow Fitness, I love kick boxing, Rama Yoga, Butti YogaASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village. Safdie1397

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 stanton street have any available units?
114 stanton street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 stanton street have?
Some of 114 stanton street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 stanton street currently offering any rent specials?
114 stanton street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 stanton street pet-friendly?
No, 114 stanton street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 stanton street offer parking?
No, 114 stanton street does not offer parking.
Does 114 stanton street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 stanton street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 stanton street have a pool?
No, 114 stanton street does not have a pool.
Does 114 stanton street have accessible units?
No, 114 stanton street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 stanton street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 stanton street does not have units with dishwashers.
