114 stanton street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym yoga

Newly renovated flex 2 bedroom apartment in prime Lower East Side! This unit features both queen size bedrooms with closets (10 9) with the living area that can fit couch TV and Table (17 7).Apartment features:- Washer Dryer in unit- Queen size bedrooms- 3 massive windows- Living area fits Couch TV and Table- 3 Closets- 1 Flight up- Prime Location (J,Z,F,M & 6 Train all very close by!)- Sun Drenched- Newly renovatedWe accept guarantors!Fast approval!! (1-2 business days)ABOUT THIS NEIGHBORHOOD:The Lower East Side. One of downtown most exciting neighborhoods. Featuring some the NYC finest bars restaurants art galleries coffee shops. Close proximity to many train lines such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 train.Food: Whole Foods, Trader Joes, The Essex Market, many grocery storesMeals and entertainment: Beauty and Essex, No Fun, Pianos, Vandal, Pig and Kaho, Public, Stanton Social, Caffe VitaGyms; Equinox, Ny sports club, Ludlow Fitness, I love kick boxing, Rama Yoga, Butti YogaASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village. Safdie1397