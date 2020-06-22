Pop in to see this GORGEOUS GATED HOME upgraded with laminate and tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, granite counter-tops, private backyard with covered patio, and many more FANTASTIC FEATURES sitting on a corner lot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8765 Villa Alex have any available units?
8765 Villa Alex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 8765 Villa Alex have?
Some of 8765 Villa Alex's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8765 Villa Alex currently offering any rent specials?
8765 Villa Alex isn't currently offering any rent specials.