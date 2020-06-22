All apartments in Spring Valley
8765 Villa Alex
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

8765 Villa Alex

8765 Villa Alex · No Longer Available
Location

8765 Villa Alex, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pop in to see this GORGEOUS GATED HOME upgraded with laminate and tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, granite counter-tops, private backyard with covered patio, and many more FANTASTIC FEATURES sitting on a corner lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

