Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:00 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street
7560 Holiday Hills Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7560 Holiday Hills Street, Enterprise, NV 89139
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOUSE LOCATED IN SW, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, UPGRADED FLOORINGS, NO CARPETS, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED,PRIVATE BACK YARD, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have any available units?
7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enterprise, NV
.
What amenities does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have?
Some of 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street currently offering any rent specials?
7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street pet-friendly?
No, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street offer parking?
Yes, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street offers parking.
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have a pool?
No, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street does not have a pool.
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have accessible units?
No, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7560 HOLIDAY HILLS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
