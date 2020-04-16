Super clean one story in sSouthern Highlands. Big courtyard entry with private Casita attached. Big Master suite with bay like windows. Studio out back with AC could be 4th bedroom. Big kitchen with granite counter tops. Really a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11255 Tenza have any available units?
11255 Tenza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 11255 Tenza have?
Some of 11255 Tenza's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Tenza currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Tenza isn't currently offering any rent specials.