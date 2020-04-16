All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 11255 Tenza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
11255 Tenza
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

11255 Tenza

11255 Tenza Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11255 Tenza Court, Enterprise, NV 89141
Southern Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Super clean one story in sSouthern Highlands. Big courtyard entry with private Casita attached. Big Master suite with bay like windows. Studio out back with AC could be 4th bedroom. Big kitchen with granite counter tops. Really a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11255 Tenza have any available units?
11255 Tenza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 11255 Tenza have?
Some of 11255 Tenza's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Tenza currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Tenza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Tenza pet-friendly?
No, 11255 Tenza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 11255 Tenza offer parking?
Yes, 11255 Tenza does offer parking.
Does 11255 Tenza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11255 Tenza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Tenza have a pool?
No, 11255 Tenza does not have a pool.
Does 11255 Tenza have accessible units?
No, 11255 Tenza does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Tenza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11255 Tenza has units with dishwashers.
Does 11255 Tenza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11255 Tenza has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada