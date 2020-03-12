All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 17 2020

10760 Balmoral

10760 Balmoral Street · No Longer Available
Location

10760 Balmoral Street, Enterprise, NV 89141
Southern Highlands

Amenities

Southern Highlands Move in Ready 3 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with loft. New Carpet Recently Added this week. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Shady back yard with pavers. Small gated subdivision minutes from shopping and the new Cactus and 15 freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10760 Balmoral have any available units?
10760 Balmoral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 10760 Balmoral have?
Some of 10760 Balmoral's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10760 Balmoral currently offering any rent specials?
10760 Balmoral isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10760 Balmoral pet-friendly?
No, 10760 Balmoral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 10760 Balmoral offer parking?
Yes, 10760 Balmoral does offer parking.
Does 10760 Balmoral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10760 Balmoral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10760 Balmoral have a pool?
No, 10760 Balmoral does not have a pool.
Does 10760 Balmoral have accessible units?
No, 10760 Balmoral does not have accessible units.
Does 10760 Balmoral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10760 Balmoral has units with dishwashers.
Does 10760 Balmoral have units with air conditioning?
No, 10760 Balmoral does not have units with air conditioning.
