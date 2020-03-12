Southern Highlands Move in Ready 3 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with loft. New Carpet Recently Added this week. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Shady back yard with pavers. Small gated subdivision minutes from shopping and the new Cactus and 15 freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10760 Balmoral have any available units?
10760 Balmoral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 10760 Balmoral have?
Some of 10760 Balmoral's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10760 Balmoral currently offering any rent specials?
10760 Balmoral isn't currently offering any rent specials.