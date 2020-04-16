All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 10140 NOLINAS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
10140 NOLINAS Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

10140 NOLINAS Street

10140 Nolinas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10140 Nolinas Street, Enterprise, NV 89141

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE SOUTHWEST* ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BED AND BATH* KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH BREAKFAST BAR* MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB SHOWER WITH DUAL SINKS* LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE LOFT* PATIO IN REAR YARD* 2 CAR GARAGE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have any available units?
10140 NOLINAS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 10140 NOLINAS Street have?
Some of 10140 NOLINAS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10140 NOLINAS Street currently offering any rent specials?
10140 NOLINAS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10140 NOLINAS Street pet-friendly?
No, 10140 NOLINAS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street offer parking?
Yes, 10140 NOLINAS Street does offer parking.
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10140 NOLINAS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have a pool?
No, 10140 NOLINAS Street does not have a pool.
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have accessible units?
No, 10140 NOLINAS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10140 NOLINAS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10140 NOLINAS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada