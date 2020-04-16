GREAT 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE SOUTHWEST* ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BED AND BATH* KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH BREAKFAST BAR* MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB SHOWER WITH DUAL SINKS* LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE LOFT* PATIO IN REAR YARD* 2 CAR GARAGE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10140 NOLINAS Street have any available units?
10140 NOLINAS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 10140 NOLINAS Street have?
Some of 10140 NOLINAS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10140 NOLINAS Street currently offering any rent specials?
10140 NOLINAS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.