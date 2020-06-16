520 Central Ave 6

Amenities
CONVENIENT 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, HEAT & HOT WATER, 10 MIN TO LIGHT RAIL STATION, HALF BROKERS FEE.
**OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**
Including Heat and Hot Water. A lovely unit offering freshness and NYC skyline views! Posing natural hardwood floor throughout; large windows to allow lots of daylight, new/delicate kitchen with fancy counter top polished to perfection. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Posing 1 bathroom in ceramic tile with sophisticated fixtures and finishes. On 'street' parking. Unit 6, (walk-up). A 1.5 deposit is required. The tenant pays electricity and gas only. Laundromat, small pets are welcome!
REQUIREMENTS:
Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!
**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.
Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 551-247-4347
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295193
