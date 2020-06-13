/
/
harrison
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
488 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
$
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
113 HARRISON AVE
113 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Contemporary condo with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, open floor plan and more. Commuters dream. 14 minute walk toHarrison?s Path Station and trendy commons.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
202 SUSSEX ST
202 Sussex St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful and well-kept a 3-bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 levels of amazing living space. Hard wood floors throughout the main level. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
311 WILLIAM ST
311 William St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newer construction and well maintained in a desirable section of Harrington. Close to shopping centers and schools. Commuters paradize - Easy commute to NY City, NJIT and Rutgers.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
16-18 CLEVELAND AVE
16-18 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute apartment with lots of character 10 min walk to NYC train!! This will not last....this is a MUST SEE!!
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harrison
1 Unit Available
206 South 6th Street 2
206 6th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243 BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1180 Raymond Blvd
1180 Raymond Boulevard, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional Location Central Downtown Newark 1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Vacant one-bedroom apartment at 11th floor 1780$ per month One full bathroom, Inside apartment laundry washer and dryer.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
45 BLOOMFIELD AVE
45 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A commuter friendly rental located on Bloomfield Ave! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a well maintained and surveillanced. Central air and Coin operated laundry in building. Steps away from NJ Transit, close to schools and major highways.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this large and unique apartment located right in the heart of downtown Newark. This unit is one of a few with its own private balcony, recently renovated kitchen and open floor plan. In unit washer/dryer and closets galore.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
55 Lentz Avenue - 1
55 Lentz Ave, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
2200 sqft
Completed renovated building, located in the prestigious Ironbound section, First floor is a huge unit Mother and daughter with 4 Bed@3 Bath- 2 zone AC, with Parking and Use of the basement for storage Completed renovated building located in the
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
54-62 HOUSTON ST
54-62 Houston Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1bathroom unit located on the 3rd floor. Granite counter tops, wood floors, in unit laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
233 FERRY ST
233 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated 2BR 1BA apt on 3rd floor in Ironbound Section! Hardwood floors, central AC/Heat, appliances included. Close to shopping, restaurants & transportation. Blocks from Penn Station. Commuter's Dream!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
156 NEW YORK AVE
156 New York Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful apartment fully renovated (2 stories + basement) in the heart of Ironbound Section in Newark.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Harrison rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Harrison area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harrison from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
