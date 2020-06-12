105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
The Waterfront
58 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
The Waterfront
40 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
Liberty State Park
17 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
The Waterfront
31 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
14 Units Available
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,679
1128 sqft
The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites.
1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Jersey City
43 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1180 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
The Waterfront
19 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
52 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
The Waterfront
18 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
Downtown Jersey City
2 Units Available
Lincoln
204 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
982 sqft
When you make the attractive and convenient home of Lincoln your new sanctuary in Jersey City, you're adding a whole new level of convenience and refinement to your life. Layouts feature open kitchens in select apartments, and ample closet space.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
5 Units Available
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1111 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
14 Units Available
Southampton
20 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1313 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport, Southampton offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and luxurious homes. This upscale residence provides spacious layouts with open kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1138 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
3 Units Available
Laguna
45 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1153 sqft
Luxurious waterfront living elegantly fuses with an array of convenient amenities at Laguna to bring you the best of Newport.
1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
305 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Journal Square
22 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
The Waterfront
52 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Waterfront
59 Units Available
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Jersey City
61 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
The Heights
21 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1180 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1112 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.

June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,603 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Jersey City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents fell 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Jersey City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Jersey City.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

