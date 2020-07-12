/
/
/
the waterfront
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM
780 Apartments for rent in The Waterfront, Jersey City, NJ
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
57 Units Available
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,570
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
238 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
47 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,334
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
8 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,475
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,689
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,307
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
45 Units Available
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
56 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
37 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,215
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
33 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,782
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,703
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
16 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,484
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,383
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,060
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
893 sqft
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
893 sqft
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
43 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,247
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,923
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,515
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
9 Units Available
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
15 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,370
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,370
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,838
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,917
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Atlantic
31 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1299 sqft
Atlantic is luxurious living at its finest. Here you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline from spacious homes and upscale amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
4 Units Available
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,605
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1054 sqft
Welcome to Revetment House, a bold new addition to the historic Hamilton Park neighborhood in Jersey City.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,713
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,336
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,584
1128 sqft
The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,497
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,675
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1072 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
22 Units Available
Southampton
20 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,415
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1313 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport, Southampton offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and luxurious homes. This upscale residence provides spacious layouts with open kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
