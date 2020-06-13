/
340 Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ📍
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
71 CARMER AVE
71 Carmer Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Adorable 2nd flr apartment. 2 possibly 3 bedrooms. Nice size closets. Hardwood floors. Updated Eat in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter, Updated bath. freshly painted. Includes heat/water Offs street parking behind building for 2 cars.
39 MALONE AVE
39 Malone Avenue, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new kitchen w cherry cabinets, granite tops w center island. Stainless steel chef stove + microwave. All new European flooring through out. Beautiful bay windows. Utilities included in rent!!! Large 6 room apartment.
41 COLUMBUS AVE
41 Columbus Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
updated 2 bed 1 bath apt on the 2nd fl.. close to shops, transit, a must see
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
420 JORALEMON ST
420 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 5 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms. Three levels of living space in this large 5 bedroom home. Generous eat-in kitchen.
121 RUTGERS ST
121 Rutgers Street, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely updated 2nd floor apartment. Features renovated kitchen and bath, central air, hardwood floors, and laundry room. Near Town Hall, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. No Parking.
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
2-4 S WILBER ST SECOND FL.
2-4 South Wilber Street, Belleville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See! A 4 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on a 2nd fl of an owner occupied multi Family home.Offering refinished Hardwood Flrs Throughout, Tiled Bath, New Kitchen, Outdoor wood deck off of living room. No Pets plenty of on street parking.
218 FLOYD ST
218 Floyd St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom home with living room, dining room, kitchen, and bath. Parking for 3 cars and use of backyard.
25 FREDERICK ST
25 Frederick St, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally renovated three bedroom apartment.Everything Brand New! Bright living room,spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances,2full baths,gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central Heat and AC, Laundry hook ups in uni.
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
114-120 Montgomery Street
120 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
417 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
13 VALENTINE RD
13 Valentine Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL LARGE SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOUSE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE AVAILABLE FOR RENT. UNIT FEATURES: LIVING ROOM, DINNIG ROOM, NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, UPDATED BATHROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS.
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
584 River Rd 3
584 River Road, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY RENTAL - Property Id: 94827 *NO BROKER FEE! *NO AMMENITY FEE* *1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED* State of the Art Health Club & Yoga Studio Beautifully Landscaped Lush Gardens Lavish Spa Including Steam, Sauna, and Treatment
267 n 19th st 2!
267 North 19th Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1.5 bdr East Orange, NJ - Property Id: 239547 This is a charming 1.5 bedroom apartment located in a clean property. Carpeted floors in all rooms , plenty closets. Near bus train and shop rite supermarket. Tenant pays own utilities with this unit .
