Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

374 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ with hardwood floors

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
The Waterfront
60 Units Available
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,677
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,913
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,415
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
The Waterfront
16 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,463
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,394
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,327
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,926
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,787
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
The Waterfront
7 Units Available
Madox
198 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,655
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1117 sqft
Recently renovated. Just off the Morris Canal Basin and a short walk from Morris Canal Park. The Marin Boulevard Station is few steps away. Rooftop deck with views of New York City. Pet-friendly with parking.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
The Waterfront
57 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,575
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,703
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,106
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
The Waterfront
52 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,685
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
The Waterfront
24 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,498
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,921
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,868
1157 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Waterfront
24 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,545
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
118 Wilkinson Ave 21
118 Wilkinson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297960 **BEAUTIFUL 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
242 Bayview Ave 11
242 Bayview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1200 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 300643 **BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Naturally lit *Tiles in bathroom *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
70 Bostwick Ave 21
70 Bostwick Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
1500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 300264 **BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
211 Woodward St 30
211 Woodward Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293236 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Brand new modern kitchen *Granite Counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McGinley Square
1 Unit Available
9 Stuyvesant Ave 1st Floor 1st Floor
9 Stuyvesant Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
apartment with 2 bedrooms 1 bath - Property Id: 274037 Spacious, upscale, and modern 950 sq ft apartment in a multi-family home in Journal Square Jersey City available for rent. This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open-floor plan.
City Guide for Jersey City, NJ

Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jersey City, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jersey City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

