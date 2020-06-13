Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:51 PM

179 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Jersey City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
The Waterfront
24 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
The Waterfront
31 Units Available
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,495
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Bergen - Lafayette
304 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,332
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Journal Square
23 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Heights
27 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,245
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1160 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
44 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1343 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,820
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
The Waterfront
39 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,306
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,897
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,787
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,458
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Madox
198 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1117 sqft
Recently renovated. Just off the Morris Canal Basin and a short walk from Morris Canal Park. The Marin Boulevard Station is few steps away. Rooftop deck with views of New York City. Pet-friendly with parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
The Waterfront
56 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,575
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Atlantic
31 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,665
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1325 sqft
Atlantic is luxurious living at its finest. Here you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline from spacious homes and upscale amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
The Waterfront
6 Units Available
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,415
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1111 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
The Waterfront
2 Units Available
East Hampton
30 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,645
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1127 sqft
East Hampton, a one-of-a-kind upscale residence, is home to stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, spacious layouts with stylish finishes, and quick and easy access to the idyllic waterfront walkway.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1138 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
The Waterfront
13 Units Available
Southampton
20 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,610
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1313 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport, Southampton offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and luxurious homes. This upscale residence provides spacious layouts with open kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
The Waterfront
14 Units Available
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,618
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,679
1128 sqft
The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
City Guide for Jersey City, NJ

Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jersey City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Jersey City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

