Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:42 AM

800 Studio Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,056
482 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
18 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
488 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
2500 John F Kennedy Blvd 14
2500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,369
545 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 268136 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jersey City
295 YORK ST
295 York Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,700
450 sqft
This apartment is ideally suited to enjoy downtown Jersey City restaurants and Van Vorst Park (right out your front door)! Close to PATH train (Grove St station), bus & light rail.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
64 Newkirk St 31
64 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294787 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
500 CENTRAL AVE
500 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,590
534 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated studio at the luxury Lenox with NYC views. Spacious living area w/ large windows across & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen w/ full SS appliances & granite counters. Includes heat and hot water.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 80
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314096 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
24 Beacon Ave 20
24 Beacon Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 312488 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No Brokers

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
33 Morris Street
33 Morris Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,684
685 sqft
Residence Features: Oversized windows with spectacular views in select units Many residences have terraces and floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
149 STEVENS AVE
149 Stevens Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,700
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of the Greenville section of Jersey City is now available for rent! This beauty boasts high ceilings, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of storage in the basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
165 HOPKINS AVE
165 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,175
250 sqft
NO FEE! Brand new! Gut Renovated Studio, only 6 Blocks to Journal Square PATH trains and Buses.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jersey City
143 NEWARK AVE
143 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,300
605 sqft
Studio Available in the Sophia,Steps away from Path Station.2 mini splits in unit for efficient Heating & Cooling.Open Kitchen Layout,Stainless Steel Appliances,Plenty of closet space.Triple insulated windows.Available August 1st

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
St John's
10 Huron Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! In the Heart of Journal Square, around the corner from the PATH! East Facing Exposure with City Views! A Spacious, Bright & Sunny Studio available for rent in St Johns Condominiums! A great layout with fantastic closet

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jersey City
227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR
227 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,000
500 sqft
Just Renovated! An Alcove Studio with a Private Balcony in Dixon Mills! A Spacious, Bright and Airy home. The Alcove provides separation for your sleeping quarters.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
114 SUMMIT AVE
114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$875
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
400 Washington Boulevard
400 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,659
549 sqft
RESIDENTIAL FEATURES: HARDWOOD FLOORING GOURMET KITCHENS FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER PLUSH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS CERAMIC TILE BATHROOMS WALK-IN CLOSETS BALCONIES* MANHATTAN SKYLINE VIEWS* *SELECT APARTMENT HOMES BUILDING AMENITIES: FULL SERVICE

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jersey City
186 WAYNE ST
186 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
Bright Studio with High Ceilings in Historic Industrial Conversion Just 4 Blocks to Grove St. PATH. Unit features hardwood floors, plenty of light, high ceilings, and central AC.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
159 2ND ST
159 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
656 sqft
Bright and spacious studio in Downtown Jersey City’s award winning Waldo Lofts. Located in the Powerhouse Arts District, just a few blocks away from the Grove Street Path, and all the shops and nightlife Newark Ave has to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
97 MAGNOLIA AVE
97 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
Spacious, clean, bright Studio in Journal Square, 1 block to the Path station.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
4 CATOR AVE
4 Cator Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,800
You can't get more convenient than this Gorgeous 3 bedroom on the top floor of this multi-family home- located at the southernmost tip of the Jackson Hill section in Jersey City with NYC views! This unit is bright, with an updated kitchen including

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
165 Vroom St
165 Vroom Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,450
422 sqft
Great location! 5 mins walk to PATH, 15 mins to NYC; Large newly renovated studio available for rent. Very bright space, you will get plenty of suns.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
44 SHERMAN AVE
44 Sherman Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,525
587 sqft
Prime JC Heights location. This open floor plan alcove studio features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a laundry room located in bldg. Available for Immediate Occupancy.

July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,587 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,890 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Jersey City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jersey City, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,890 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

