525 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
44 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,820
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 3R
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 3R, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286746 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 1F
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
135 Montgomery St 18
135 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 18 Available 06/22/20 NO FEE. NicelyRenovated, AmazingViews, SunnyBright - Property Id: 284230 Owner pays broker fee. Call ROYA 917-348-8796. AAA location. Nicely Renovated Corner Apt. Cornelia Bradford PS 16 zone. OLC school and St Pete High.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
98 ROMAIN AVE
98 Romaine Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Spacious 4 bedroom fully furnished apartment with kitchen, living room,full bath and a bonus office room/ den is available for rent from June 25th. Cats / small dogs allowed. Off street parking available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Dr
50 Christopher Columbus Dr, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,350
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Manhattan in 10 mins!! Private one bed apartment with Wraparound windows offering mesmerizing Manhattan views and access to the gorgeous waterfront of Newport Jersey City neighborhood! Our fully furnished suites with living room, kitchen and bedroom

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
314 6TH ST
314 6th Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
Beautiful railroad style 1.5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City. UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!Recently renovated. Under 5 blocks to Newark Ave “Restaurant Row.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
1 SADDLEWOOD CT
1 Saddlewood Court, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
RARE Single-family townhouse with 4-Bedroom and 2 full baths; Kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher; Central A/C and Heating. Private back-yard. In-unit Washer/Dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
507 Central Ave
507 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1575 sqft
Luxurious home located just minutes from Times Square/Port Authority, in Union City, NJ.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
252 NEW YORK AVE UNIT # 2
252 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1450 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 3bedroom condo in the heart of Jersey City Heights with private rooftop deck. This exquisite condo is filled with modern luxury and charm.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
340 GROVE ST
340 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex PLUS den with over 1350 sqft of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
154 VAN HORNE ST
154 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
76 COURT HOUSE PL
76 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
52 COURT HOUSE PL
52 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and exclusive use of the backyard! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
88 COURT HOUSE PL
88 Court House Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
154 VAN HORNE ST
154 Van Horne Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
296 6TH ST
296 6th Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
950 sqft
Located just steps from Hamilton Park and across the street from the historical embankment, this cozy duplex will be the perfect place to call home. Step into this open concept living space with spacious kitchen island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
50 COLLEGE ST
50 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Text or call Frantz to schedule a private tour or walk through video. Looking for a safe private furnished townhouse to call home? Look no further.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
313 7TH ST
313 7th St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Short Term or Month-Month Rental Available this summer in Downtown, JC! New Construction Boutique Community featuring a 3 bed, 3 bath condo unit. Common Roof Lounge and Deck with Amazing City Views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
86 ESSEX ST
86 Essex Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
The Essex is a beautiful boutique condo community located in the heart of the Paulus Hook.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
16 College Street
16 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome features connecting living room to dining room open layout. Hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher & w/d in unit plus 2 car driveway. Flexible lease terms. Furnished & unfurnished units available.

June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,603 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Jersey City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents fell 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Jersey City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Jersey City.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

