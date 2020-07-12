/
bergen lafayette
424 Apartments for rent in Bergen - Lafayette, Jersey City, NJ
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
274 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
747 Grand St 301
747 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
765 sqft
747 GRAND STREET, UNIT 301, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 295733 FIRST MONTH FREE IF YOU SIGN FOR 18 MONTHS! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! Just 2 minutes walk to a 24/7 bus stop on Grand St & Arlington
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Arlington Ave 2
214 Arlington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Spacious apartment in Jersey city near Light rail - Property Id: 96260 Renovated Apartment in Jersey City near Berry Lane Park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 3R
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 3R, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286746 Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! A few blocks away from Journal Square station 5, minutes walking distance, just a 15 min ride into the
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
250 VAN HORNE ST
250 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
NO BROKER FEE! REST OF JULY + 1 MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE! Welcome to 250 Van Horne, a gut renovated, park-side, luxury rental building situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City’s most dynamic neighborhood,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Rose Ave
420 Rose Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1000 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
579 Bramhall Ave
579 Bramhall Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 236360 **BEAUTIFUL 3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Woodward St
211 Woodward Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
609 COMMUNIPAW AVE
609 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
Beautifully crafted, the Lofts at 609 reflect comfort and style with contemporary & industrial chic soho-style loft-living vibes! 5 custom units; all featuring open-concept layouts complete with solid oak hardwood floors, two-tone black and white
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
151 VAN HORNE ST
151 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den duplex apartment in booming Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. This 2 bed 1.5 bath home features wood floors throughout, SS Appliances, Central heating and cooling and Washer and Dryer in unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Bramhall Ave
615 Bramhall Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW MODERN 3 BEDROOM **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *New modern kitchen *Granite countertops *Stainless steel oven *Microwave *Dishwasher *Brand new modern bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
721 GRAND ST
721 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Gorgeous one bedroom at a great price in perfect Jersey City location! Close proximity to downtown JC and less than 10 min commute to Light Rail...
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4 Beacon Way
4 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1206 sqft
1) 1250 sf 12'HIGH CEILING + 500 sf PRIVATE TERRACE 2) Free shuttle to PATH stations, Downtown NYC 6min.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
281 FORREST ST
281 Forrest Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM DUPLEX APARTMENT** ~APT Features~ *Hardwood Floors *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Closet space *Tiles in bathroom *(1) Parking Included *Backyard *Laundry Hook up *Central Ventilation
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
545 BRAMHALL AVE
545 Bramhall Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Bergen Lafayette and call home to this tastefully renovated duplex home. Featuring over 700 square feet of living space which includes 1 bed & 1 full bathroom with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
72 MADISON AVE
72 Madison Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
Stunning single family brick home built in 1885 located on a quiet, wide, and well lit street. Completely renovated 4BR/3 Bath. Large Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
646 MONTGOMERY ST
646 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Welcome to 646 Montgomery! Recently renovated, these 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes feature spacious open-concept layouts with upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit laundry! Best of all, 14
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
80 MADISON AVE
80 Madison Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Looking for that perfect rental unit? You just found it! This duplex apartment has been completely renovated and it offers gleaming hardwood floors, fresh new paint, 2 great size bedrooms one and a half baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
236 VAN HORNE ST
236 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
NO Broker fees. Awesome and affordable 2 beds, 2 full baths rental in Booming Bergen Lafayette. A view of Lafayette Park from your window plus washer and dryer in unit. This unit is located in the Liberty State Park section and offers tons of charm.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
453 MERCER ST
453 Mercer St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1311 sqft
Perfectly positioned to maximize views, this stunning, one of a kind 3 Bed / 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
94 HARMON ST
94 Harmon Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment with private backyard. Lots of sunlight throughout the apartment. Freshly painted walls and hardwood floors, Granite Counters, high ceiling, marble floors. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 CLAREMONT AVE
111 Claremont Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,699
RARELY AVAILABLE 6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM APARTMENT IN A PRIVATE HOME. The apartment was completely renovated. The apartment features tons of space, stainless steel appliances and is a true 6 bedrooms with 3 bath apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
30 PRESCOTT ST
30 Prescott Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
A cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor of a two family house. Located within a ten minute walk to public transport including the Light Rail and buses. Closest PATH stations are Journal Sq and Grove St.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
264 SUMMIT AVE
264 Summit Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH EXTRA LARGE LIVING SPACE, AND LOCATED JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM JOURNAL SQUARE PATH TRAIN STATION. ABOUT 10 MINUTES TO GROVE PATH.
