Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:51 PM
194 Apartments for rent in The Heights, Jersey City, NJ
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
49 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Zabriskie St
11 Zabriskie Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
850 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Terrace Ave # 1
212 Terrace Ave, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
(RLNE5875768)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
520 Central Ave 32
520 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 302372 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
78 Congress Street
78 Congress St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW** Featuring Laundry in the basement! Gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment for rent including Heat, Hot Water.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
384 Baldwin Ave 5
384 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** - Property Id: 271437 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Heat and hot water included *Dishwasher *Microwave *Hardwood flooring *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Hutton St 6Z
109 Hutton St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
STUNNING HIGH END 1 BR APT FOR RENT JC HEIGHTS - Property Id: 245641 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --DISHWASHER-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --MODERN LUXURY DESIGN-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --UPGRADED AND RENOVATED-- --NEAR
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
261 Hutton St 3R
261 Hutton St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
HIGH END 3 BR APT WITH LAUNDRY FOR RENT JC HEIGHTS - Property Id: 221394 --FREE MONTH RENT-- --IN UNIT LAUNDRY-- --HIGH END FINISHES-- --NEWLY RENOVATED-- --SHAKER WHITE CABINETS -- --SS APPLIANCES-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND PARKS-- --CLOSET AND
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3469 John F Kennedy Blvd 18
3469 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285265 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Manhattan Ave 26H
146 Manhattan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
850 sqft
RENOVATED UPDATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT JC HEIGHTS - Property Id: 276157 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT--' --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --4TH FLOOR APT-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --MICROWAVE-- --NEAR
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
185 OGDEN AVE
185 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Brand new updated 1bd + den, on the most desirable block in Jersey City Heights. 650 sqft ground level home with private outdoor patio as well as shared laundry.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
23 NELSON AVE
23 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take advantage of this ideally located 2nd floor unit in one of the most desired areas of Jersey City, NJ! With ample transportation options to and from New York, you have lots of commuter
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
34 THORNE ST
34 Thorne Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tastefully renovated 1 BR in an owner occupied 2 Family, in Jersey City Heights.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
61 BEACON AVE
61 Beacon Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Outdoor entertaining at its finest! Welcome to this beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath apartment in The Heights of Jersey City. Minutes from JSQ and easy access to NYC and Downtown Jersey City.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
235 WEBSTER AVE
235 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home in this beautiful railroad style 1 bedroom with a den apartment in the prime part of Jersey City Heights. The apartment boasts high ceilings, a spacious master bedroom, plenty of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
41 LINCOLN ST
41 Lincoln Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LANDLORD PAYING BROKER FEE. Exceptional Victorian style 3 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment located in Jersey City Heights. This fabulously appointed unit boasts high ceilings, detailed moldings, over-sized windows, and hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
123 Hague Street
123 Hague Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spetacular an ANNUAL RENTAL. Lovingly, updated three bedrooms, Newly kitchen featuring high ceilings, stainless steel appliances w/granite countertop, tile backsplash new cabinets and lots os natural lights.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
491 PALISADE AVE
491 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1260 sqft
Unique apartment with private backyard and private detached back house for storage or studio. Very spacious 3BD/2BA in Jersey City Heights with living room/den. AMAZING location! Directly across from park with Beautiful NYC Views!! Don't miss out!!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
211 WEBSTER AVE
211 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Wonderful, 1 bed plus den, condo apartment in a great Jersey City Heights location. This 700 square foot condo features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an extra den, additional onsite storage & so much more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
149 WEBSTER AVE
149 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
628 sqft
1/2 BROKER FEE !!! IF RENTED FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN FULL FEE PAID. Recently renovated condo in the River Arts district of the Heights. The unit features hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Nelson Ave 11
153 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1100 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 277500 **BEAUTIFUL 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
59 BEACH ST
59 Beach Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and shopping Centers. Easy access to transportation - NYC and NJ.
